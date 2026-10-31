Clippers Brandon Ingram and Rapper GloRilla Channel Ciara, Bow Wow for Epic Halloween Couple Tribute

GloRilla and Brandon Ingram are channeling another 2000s celebrity pair for their first-ever Halloween couple costume.

GloRilla's costume honors 2004 Ciara

The rapper began her Halloween celebration by first honoring Ciara by dressing up as her 2004 debut "Goodies." GloRilla rocked a hot pink hoodie and blue jeans similar to what the pop star posed in over 20 years ago. The Grammy-nominated rapper also did a similar makeup look with a bubblegum pink blush with matching eyeshadow and lipstick.

GloRilla as Ciara and Brandon Ingram as Bow Wow Reenact "Like You" Music Video

GloRilla and Ingram have officially have entered their Halloween costume couple era.

The pair channeled former couple Ciara and Bow Wow from their "Like You" music video. GloRilla dressed up as Ciara, wearing a cropped graphic T-shirt and jeans. The rapper also wore her honey blonde hair in a side part and ponytail like Ciara.

Ingram braided his hair in a similar pattern to what Bow Wow wore in the 2005 music video, while he rocked an oversized brown T-shirt over a long-sleeve beige shirt and jeans. The couple even filmed the video in an elevator to emulate the original video.

Ciara and Bow Wow dated from 2004 to 2006. They both have both since moved on, with Ciara marrying Russell Wilson in 2016.



Bow Wow is currently single after previously dating dancer Jada Pinkett for two years. He announced they split in June 2025.

GloRilla and Brandon Ingram Relationship

GloRilla and Ingram first crossed paths at a Memphis Grizzlies and New Orleans Pelicans game in November 2024. A few months later, the couple began sparking romance rumors when the NBA star attended the rapper's 26th birthday in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. The two were spotted leaving the club together at the time.

The couple confirmed their romance when GloRilla sat courtside at the Toronto Raptors game last season. The "Yeah Glo!" rapper wore a diamond chain that had his jersey number "3" on it.



She then shared with Complex in December 2025 that they like to keep their relationship private. GloRilla has since been supporting Ingram at games and often sharing selfies with her game-day outfits.

The Halloween costume might be a peek into the future of music for the NBA star. GloRilla recently revealed on V-103 that Ingram recorded a track when they were in the studio together. She praised his rapping skills and shared that he did a freestyle that could possibly appear on her new project.