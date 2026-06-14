Cristiana Ronaldo’s Fiancée Georgina Rodriguez Elevates Her Own Career Amid World Cup

As the 2026 FIFA World Cup begins its opening matches across the United States, Canada, and Mexico, soccer's biggest power couple, Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez, is starting the tournament by adding even more impressive achievements to their resumes.

For Ronaldo, he is commencing his sixth FIFA World Cup and his fifth as Portugal's primary team captain. After more than two decades in the sport, he is easily considered one of football's greatest players of all time.

June 12, 2026; Florida, U.S.; Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo arrives at the airport in Palm Beach ahead of the FIFA World Cup. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-Imagn Images | Jim Rassol-Imagn Images

His fiancée, Georgina Rodriguez, has built her own equally impressive empire in the modeling and media industries. Her career doesn't show any signs of slowing down, either, as she's just been named the new face of a popular Italian apparel brand.

Jun 20, 2018; Moscow, Russia; Girlfriend of Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo (7) Georgina Rodriguez (left) in Group D play during the FIFA World Cup 2018 at Spartak Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Groothuis/Witters Sport via Imagn Images | Witters Sport-Imagn Images

Rodriguez's rise in the fashion industry has been one of the most notable celebrity archs, following the rags-to-riches or average-person-to-A-Lister tropes, of the modern era.

After meeting Ronaldo in 2016 while working as an employee at a Gucci store in Madrid, Spain, she has now risen to become one of the world's most followed public figures on social media with 73 million followers on Instagram. She has also built a profound portfolio of her modeling endeavors with some of the fashion world's most iconic brands.

Cristiano Ronaldo's fiancee Georgina Rodriguez on the red carpet | IMAGO / Future Image

Now the 32-year-old has become the face of a brand with the announcement made on the precipice of the World Cup's opening games.

Georgina Rodriguez Reveals That She's the New Face of Fashion Brand

Just one day after the 2026 World Cup officially began on June 11, Georgina Rodriguez took to her social media accounts to announce that she is the new face of the Italian fashion brand Calzedonia.

Announcing her achievement with the simple caption of, "Calzedonia Girl ✨" the mother of six gave fans and followers a glimpse into several media clips showcasing her modeling of Calzedonia swimwear appearing on billboards and advertisement boards throughout global cities.

Rodriguez is representing the fashion brand, which sells swimwear, socks, and leggings for women, men, and kids, on the heels of a campaign between Calzedonia and Hailey Bieber.

Though the apparel brand invests in modeling partnerships with some of the biggest global names, like Rodriguez and Bieber, their available items are known for being affordable and modestly priced.

Past brand campaigns for which Rodriguez has modeled include Moncler, Dior, Alo Yoga, Charlotte Tilbury, and Porsche.