Dakota Johnson's Hilarious Knicks Confession Stuns Anne Hathaway

Anne Hathaway knows her New York Knicks. Dakota Johnson, on the other hand, has some catching up to do.

The two actresses shared a hilarious exchange during an appearance on "First We Feast" alongside their "Verity" co-star Josh Hartnett. What began as a harmless guessing game quickly became an impromptu basketball lesson, courtesy of Hathaway, after Johnson encountered a name she was convinced had been made up.

Unfortunately for Johnson, that name belonged to one of the Knicks' biggest stars.

And Hathaway was more than happy to set the record straight.

Dakota Johnson Can't Believe Knicks Star OG Anunoby Is a Real Person

The three actors were playing "Wildcard," a game in which participants hold a card against their foreheads and attempt to guess the name written on it using clues from the others.

Hathaway's card featured New York Knicks forward OG Anunoby.

Johnson took one look at the name and immediately questioned its legitimacy.

"That's not real," she declared.

Not Dakota Johnson thinking OG Anunoby wasn’t a real person 😭 I love Anne Hathaway pic.twitter.com/q2sThEHX1A — Lisha 🧡💙 (@batghouls) October 7, 2026

Hartnett appeared equally puzzled, and the pair jokingly suspected the show's producers were trying to trick them with a fake name.

But after Hartnett managed to offer a clue, Hathaway correctly identified Anunoby.

Johnson still wasn't convinced.

"That's a real person?" she asked the crew off-camera.

For Hathaway, a lifelong Knicks fan, the question was almost unfathomable.

She immediately launched into an enthusiastic explanation of Anunoby's importance to the team, pointing to his unforgettable contribution during New York's 2026 NBA championship run.

"Game 4 of the NBA championship, one of the greatest baskets ever scored by a player is OG Anunoby, and you just have to watch it," Hathaway said.

She was referring to Anunoby's dramatic game-winning tip-in against the San Antonio Spurs in Game 4 of the NBA Finals.

"It's poetry in motion. It's divine," she added.

The contrast made the exchange especially entertaining. Johnson was still processing the fact that someone named OG Anunoby played professional basketball, while Hathaway was practically delivering a tribute to his greatest moment.

A clip of the interaction circulated on social media, giving Knicks fans a particularly funny collision of Hollywood and basketball.

Anne Hathaway's Knicks Obsession Makes the Moment Even Funnier

Hathaway's reaction makes considerably more sense when you know just how seriously she takes her Knicks fandom.

The New York native has followed the team since childhood, long before she became an Academy Award-winning actress with access to some of the best seats at Madison Square Garden.

During the same "First We Feast" appearance, Hathaway explained that courtside tickets have become one of her favorite birthday requests.

"It's like one of those things where when I was a kid, I would go to games, I would be in the nosebleeds, and I would always wonder who was lucky enough to sit courtside," she recalled.

Her history with Anunoby makes Johnson's disbelief even better.

In November 2024, Hathaway was sitting courtside with one of her sons when Anunoby chased a loose ball toward the sideline. He managed to avoid crashing into them, but the commotion sent her son's popcorn flying.

The moment became an instant social media favorite, with Hathaway laughing about her family's unexpected brush with the Knicks forward.

Anunoby later gifted her a signed jersey.

Hathaway has also been outspoken about how much a Knicks championship means to her. During an appearance on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon," she even joked that she'd rather see New York win another title than take home another Oscar.

So when Johnson questioned whether Anunoby existed, Hathaway wasn't simply defending a player on her favorite team.

She was defending a Knicks champion whose game-winning basket she considers poetry, and who once accidentally sent her son's popcorn flying across Madison Square Garden.

Johnson may have entered the game without knowing OG Anunoby.

After that explanation from Hathaway, there's a good chance she'll remember the name.

