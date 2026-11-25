In 1999, the New York Yankees were in the midst of a dynasty, Derek Jeter was establishing himself as one of baseball's biggest stars, and a trading card featuring the young shortstop was produced with one particularly unusual distinction.

Only one copy was ever made.

Over the next 27 years, Jeter would win two more World Series championships, collect his 3,000th career hit, retire from baseball and earn a place in the National Baseball Hall of Fame. All the while, the whereabouts of that particular baseball card remained a mystery.

That changed earlier this year when the card surfaced at the 2026 National Sports Collectors Convention.

Now, one lucky collector has the opportunity to own an exceptionally rare piece of Yankees history, provided they're willing to spend what could amount to a small fortune.

What Makes This Derek Jeter Baseball Card So Rare?

The 1999 Metal Universe Gem Masters No. 97 Derek Jeter card is up for auction through Lelands.

The card features a 25-year-old Jeter in his Yankees pinstripes, glove in hand, against a shimmering metallic blue and green backdrop. Its most valuable detail, however, can be found on the reverse side, where an inscription confirms that it is the only one of its kind.

According to Lelands, as reported by TMZ Sports, the card's whereabouts were unknown for 27 years before it surfaced at the collectors convention.

It has since been authenticated and graded by Professional Sports Authenticator (PSA), receiving a Near Mint-Mint 8 grade.

Adding to its appeal is the particular chapter of Yankees history from which it comes.

In 1999, Jeter earned his second career All-Star selection, batted .349 and recorded a career-high 219 hits. The Yankees went on to sweep the Atlanta Braves in the World Series, securing their second of three consecutive championships.

Jeter was just four years into his tenure as the Yankees' starting shortstop.

Rare Derek Jeter Baseball Card Could Set an Auction Record

The bidding is already well underway.

The auction opened at $50,000, with bids surpassing $80,000 as of Tuesday, Nov. 24, according to TMZ Sports. Collectors have until Dec. 5 to place their bids.

Lelands believes the card could become the most expensive Jeter baseball card ever sold, a particularly lofty distinction given the prices some of his other cards have commanded over the years.

Highly coveted examples of Jeter's 1993 SP rookie card, for instance, have previously sold for hundreds of thousands of dollars.

But unlike those rookie cards, the 1999 Gem Masters has no second copy for collectors to chase.

Once the auction closes on Dec. 5, anyone who misses out will be at the mercy of its new owner.

And after waiting 27 years for the card to surface, there's no telling when collectors might get another shot at owning it.