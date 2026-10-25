Derek Jeter spent 20 seasons playing baseball under the bright lights of Yankee Stadium. But apparently, nothing prepared him for a hot afternoon at the zoo with his kids.

The five-time World Series champion gave fans a good laugh Thursday, Oct. 22, when he shared two photos from a family outing. And while the 52-year-old baseball legend has certainly faced his share of pressure over the years, his latest challenge had nothing to do with the Yankees.

It was the weather. More specifically, his decision to wear a long-sleeve hoodie in it.

Jeter's gray shirt was soaked through with sweat, leaving little doubt that the former shortstop had underestimated the heat. Rather than hide the evidence, he posted the photos himself, complete with a caption that suggested someone had seriously undersold the forecast.

Derek Jeter's Zoo Photos Spark Hilarious Reactions From Fans

"They said let’s go to the zoo, it’s not hot!" Jeter wrote on Instagram.

The first photo shows the retired MLB star standing beside a stroller, wearing sunglasses, dark shorts and white sneakers. His gray hoodie, meanwhile, looks like it has been through a workout.

The second shot captures Jeter from behind as he pushes the stroller along a walkway, revealing that the back of his shirt didn't fare much better.

Fans wasted little time having fun with the pictures, particularly those who remembered watching Jeter handle some of baseball's biggest moments.

"Imagine running into the goat at the zoo 😂🙌," one person commented.

Another couldn't resist a World Series comparison.

"guy is sweating like it's game 7 of the world series bottom of the 9th full count and 2 outs 😂"

Others focused on the wardrobe decision itself.

"Leave the hoodie home next time😂," one follower advised.

Even Zoo Miami's official Instagram account joined the conversation, writing, "Those misters got you good! 😂 Hope you had the best day! Thanks for visiting 👋"

And in a particularly fitting comment, another fan suggested Jeter "Should worn pinstripes."

For a player whose career was built on maintaining his composure, the candid photos offered a refreshing glimpse of Jeter being a regular dad who simply dressed for the wrong weather.

Derek Jeter Is Embracing Life as a Father of Four

Jeter and his wife, Hannah, share four children: daughters Bella Raine, 9, Story Grey, 7, and River Rose, 4, along with their youngest, son Kaius Green, 3.

Since retiring from baseball in 2014, Jeter has embraced a different kind of schedule, one that increasingly revolves around his family rather than games, practices and road trips.

His children are also beginning to develop their own interests in sports.

In a previous interview with People, Jeter revealed that his daughters had explored activities including tennis, soccer and swimming, while Kaius had started imitating his father's famous baseball swing.

"My son walks around, everything in his hands, he’s swinging it, trying to hit someone," Jeter joked.

That certainly sounds like a household where the Captain still has his hands full. And judging by his latest Instagram post, even a simple family outing can turn into an adventure.

Jeter may have retired from professional baseball more than a decade ago, but the former Yankees captain is still finding himself in situations that require a little endurance.

Only now, instead of facing a packed stadium in October, he's pushing a stroller through the zoo in a sweat-soaked hoodie.

