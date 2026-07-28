The NBA offseason isn't just producing blockbuster trades. It's also generating plenty of headlines away from the hardwood.

Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker has become the latest player to find himself at the center of celebrity buzz after reports linked him to supermodel Irina Shayk following multiple reported sightings in the Hamptons over the weekend.

The speculation began after celebrity gossip account DeuxMoi shared eyewitness reports claiming Booker and Shayk were seen together Sunday morning at Tutto Caffè in East Hampton. Interest only grew as additional reports alleged the pair later spent time together at the celebrity hotspot Delilah, where a grainy video circulating online appeared to show two people believed to be Booker and Shayk talking inside the crowded venue.

Another eyewitness account shared through DeuxMoi claimed the two appeared close throughout the evening, though it also alleged Booker spent time talking with other women at the party.

Neither Booker nor Shayk has publicly addressed the rumors, and neither has confirmed they are in a relationship.

Why the Rumors Are Drawing So Much Attention

The reported sightings quickly became one of the most talked-about off-court stories of the NBA offseason, largely because both Booker and Shayk have spent years in the public eye.

Booker, 29, has been one of the league's biggest stars since entering the NBA in 2015. The five-time All-Star has played his entire career with the Suns and helped lead the franchise to the 2021 NBA Finals. Off the court, his relationship with model and reality television star Kendall Jenner frequently made headlines before the pair split in 2022.

Shayk, 40, is one of the fashion industry's most recognizable faces, having appeared on countless magazine covers and worked with some of the world's biggest luxury brands. She previously dated actor Bradley Cooper, with whom she shares a daughter, and has also been linked to former NFL quarterback Tom Brady following his divorce from Gisele Bündchen.

The latest reports surfaced during one of the Hamptons' busiest celebrity weekends, when athletes, entertainers and other high-profile figures gathered for a series of exclusive summer events across Long Island.

Neither Side Has Commented Publicly

For now, the reports remain unconfirmed.

While eyewitness accounts and social media posts have fueled widespread discussion, neither Booker nor Shayk has publicly commented on the speculation, and representatives for neither have confirmed a relationship.

Until then, what began as a pair of reported Hamptons sightings has quickly become one of the NBA offseason's biggest celebrity storylines, and one fans will undoubtedly continue watching in the days ahead.

