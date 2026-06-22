Dodgers Think Shohei Ohtani Has a New Superpower: Dad Power

Shohei Ohtani has spent years making baseball's impossible look routine.

Now the Dodgers think they've figured out his latest secret.

Less than a day after Ohtani and wife Mamiko Tanaka announced the arrival of their second child, the Los Angeles Dodgers superstar launched a ninth-inning home run against the Baltimore Orioles on Saturday night, prompting the club to credit the blast to something parents everywhere know well: dad power.

"Shohei with the dad power!" the Dodgers wrote on Instagram after the home run.

For most players, a ninth-inning home run in June would simply be another highlight. For Ohtani, it instantly became part of a much bigger story.

Shohei Ohtani Shares Rare Family Update

Earlier Saturday, Ohtani and Tanaka announced they had welcomed their second child.

The notoriously private couple shared the news in a heartfelt Instagram post featuring a photo of their newborn's tiny feet alongside a message signed simply, "Shohei, Mamiko."

"We are again overjoyed to experience this wonderful day in our lives together," the statement read. "Thank you for being born safely."

The couple also expressed appreciation to those who have supported them throughout their journey as their family continues to grow.

"We would also like to express our heartfelt gratitude to everyone who has supported us throughout this journey."

As expected, Ohtani and Tanaka did not reveal the child's name or sex.

That decision was hardly surprising. Since announcing their marriage in February 2024, the couple has largely kept their personal life out of the public spotlight, choosing to share only occasional updates with fans.

That privacy has made moments like Saturday's announcement especially meaningful.

For a player whose every move on the field is dissected and celebrated, Ohtani continues to keep the most important parts of his life remarkably personal.

The Internet Couldn't Get Enough of the 'Dad Power' Theory

It didn't take long for fans to connect Ohtani's family news with his latest home run. The timing felt almost too perfect.

After missing time while on paternity leave, Ohtani returned to the lineup and immediately delivered one of the night's biggest highlights, launching his 16th homer of the season in the ninth inning.

The Dodgers may have ultimately fallen 3-2 to Baltimore, but Ohtani ensured they didn't leave empty-handed. And once the team's social media account introduced the phrase "dad power," fans quickly embraced it.

The idea has long been a running joke across sports, with athletes often producing memorable performances shortly after welcoming a child. Ohtani's home run only added fuel to the tradition.

Of course, becoming a father of two isn't actually responsible for a perfectly timed swing. Then again, judging by the reaction online, plenty of fans seem willing to believe otherwise.

The Dodgers may not have picked up the win Saturday night. But Ohtani still delivered one of the feel-good moments of the weekend.

And if his first game back is any indication, fatherhood the second time around appears to be treating him pretty well.

At least that's the working theory in Los Angeles. The official diagnosis? Dad power.