For a handful of Detroit Lions fans, the best part of Thanksgiving at Ford Field happened somewhere between the concession stands and the stadium seats.

And they have Eminem to thank for it.

The Grammy Award-winning rapper and longtime Lions fan arranged a special holiday surprise for several unsuspecting spectators attending Detroit's annual Thanksgiving Day game on Thursday, Nov. 26, personally autographing custom football jerseys to be given away throughout the stadium.

The NFL shared footage of the giveaway on Instagram on Friday, capturing everything from Eminem signing the jerseys to the moment fans realized exactly what they were taking home.

The reactions were priceless.

Eminem Gives Detroit Lions Fans a Thanksgiving Surprise

Borrowing a page from Willy Wonka, the giveaway began with golden tickets being handed out to fans throughout Ford Field. Recipients could then redeem their tickets for a mysterious gift packaged inside a black Fanatics box.

Inside was a piece of memorabilia that paid tribute to two of Detroit's greatest cultural exports: its football team and its most famous rapper.

The custom white Lions jerseys featured the number 313, a nod to Detroit's area code, with "MOMSPAGHETTI" across the back in place of a player's surname.

The name, of course, references Eminem's Detroit restaurant, Mom's Spaghetti, which opened in 2021 and takes its name from his 2002 hit "Lose Yourself."

But the most coveted detail was written in gold ink across the first digit on the back of the jersey: Eminem's autograph.

One particularly memorable moment from the video featured a father wearing a No. 26 Lions jersey opening his gift alongside his young son.

"You gotta be kidding me," he said as he began unwrapping the jersey, smiling in disbelief before eventually holding it up for the camera.

Another recipient, decked out in a sparkling blue jacket and an oversized Lions necklace, broke into an enormous smile as she turned her jersey around and learned who had signed it.

Eminem's Thanksgiving Gesture Wins Over Fans

The excitement extended well beyond Ford Field, with longtime Eminem fans flooding the NFL's Instagram comments section.

"Big dudes reaction would be me. As a life long Eminem die hard, I'd cry," one Instagram user wrote.

"My man was losing his mind before he even saw that signature," another commented.

One fan who had missed the Thanksgiving game because of an illness was already trying to track down a recipient willing to part with their jersey.

Eminem's affection for the Lions has been well documented over the years. The rapper has regularly attended games at Ford Field, publicly supported the franchise through its postseason runs and incorporated his love for Detroit into his ventures outside of music.

For the fans who received those golden tickets on Thanksgiving, however, the connection between Eminem and their beloved football team now comes with a particularly special keepsake.

Good luck convincing any of them to sell it.