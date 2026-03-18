Brittney Griner Causes Stir With Glimmering Outfit Amid WNBA News
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After more than a year of tension, public frustration, and even the threat of a work stoppage, the WNBA and the Women's National Basketball Players Association have finally shifted the narrative.
What was once a labor standoff defined by disputes over pay, revenue sharing, and working conditions is now being reframed as a breakthrough moment for the league, and one of its biggest stars wasted no time celebrating.
Within hours of the CBA news breaking on Wednesday, Brittney Griner posted a now-viral Instagram photo: iced out in a diamond chain and grills, captioned simply, “new cba who dis 🥶.”
For a player who has been outspoken during negotiations, the post landed instantly, not just as a flex, but as a statement.
Fans online were quick to react.
"Congrats goat," said one user.
"This is awesome," another wrote.
"I started following the WNBA in 2016 when I went to my first Phoenix Mercury game. To see how the league has come a long way today is so special! I'm so glad to be a part of it as a media member! 👏👩💻🏀," one other user commented.
"Big BG!!! 🥶🥶🥶," another remarked.
Fellow WNBA players chimed in as well.
"My dawg dancinnnnnnn💃💎," replied the Minnesota Lynx's Natisha Hiedeman.
"‼️‼️‼️‼️," Azura Stevens of the Los Angeles Sparks responded.
The agreement, still pending formal ratification, marks a seismic financial shift.
After roughly 17 months of negotiations and more than 100 hours of recent talks, the two sides reached a verbal deal just weeks before the 2026 season.
The headline numbers tell the story:
- Salary cap projected to jump from roughly $1.5 million to $7 million
- Average player salary expected to land around $500,000–$600,000
- Minimum salaries rising from about $66,000 to over $300,000
- Supermax contracts potentially reaching $1.4 million
- Players receiving roughly 20% of league revenue
For context, those figures represent one of the most aggressive compensation jumps in professional sports history, particularly in women’s leagues.
It’s a direct response to the WNBA’s recent surge in popularity, media rights growth, and expansion to 15 teams for the 2026 season.
Why Griner’s Post Hits Different
Griner isn’t just any voice reacting to this moment; she’s one of the league’s defining figures.
A No. 1 overall pick in 2013, she won a championship with the Phoenix Mercury in 2014 and has built a résumé that includes three Olympic gold medals and 10 All-Star selections.
Her production has consistently placed her among the league’s elite interior forces, including multiple seasons averaging over 20 points and near double-digit rebounds.
More importantly, Griner has been part of the broader labor conversation.
During negotiations, she publicly emphasized the need for players to advocate for fair compensation and acknowledged that previous CBAs “didn’t value” players adequately.
After months of uncertainty, the WNBA finally has momentum, and Griner made sure the league felt it.
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Rowan Fisher-Shotton is a versatile journalist known for sharp analysis, player-driven storytelling, and quick-turn coverage across CFB, CBB, the NBA, WNBA, and NFL. A Wilfrid Laurier alum and lifelong athlete, he’s written for FanSided, Pro Football Network, Athlon Sports, and Newsweek, tackling every beat with both a reporter’s edge and a player’s eye.