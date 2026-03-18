After more than a year of tension, public frustration, and even the threat of a work stoppage, the WNBA and the Women's National Basketball Players Association have finally shifted the narrative.

What was once a labor standoff defined by disputes over pay, revenue sharing, and working conditions is now being reframed as a breakthrough moment for the league, and one of its biggest stars wasted no time celebrating.

Uncasville, Connecticut, USA; Atlanta Dream center Brittney Griner (42) takes a selfie with a fan before a game against the Connecticut Sun at Mohegan Sun Arena. | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

Within hours of the CBA news breaking on Wednesday, Brittney Griner posted a now-viral Instagram photo: iced out in a diamond chain and grills, captioned simply, “new cba who dis 🥶.”

For a player who has been outspoken during negotiations, the post landed instantly, not just as a flex, but as a statement.

Fans online were quick to react.

"Congrats goat," said one user.

"This is awesome," another wrote.

"I started following the WNBA in 2016 when I went to my first Phoenix Mercury game. To see how the league has come a long way today is so special! I'm so glad to be a part of it as a media member! 👏👩‍💻🏀," one other user commented.

"Big BG!!! 🥶🥶🥶," another remarked.

Fellow WNBA players chimed in as well.

"My dawg dancinnnnnnn💃💎," replied the Minnesota Lynx's Natisha Hiedeman.

"‼️‼️‼️‼️," Azura Stevens of the Los Angeles Sparks responded.

College Park, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Dream center Brittney Griner (42) waits to enter a game against the Indiana Fever in the first quarter during game one of round one for the 2025 WNBA Playoffs at Gateway Center Arena at College Park. | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

The agreement, still pending formal ratification, marks a seismic financial shift.

After roughly 17 months of negotiations and more than 100 hours of recent talks, the two sides reached a verbal deal just weeks before the 2026 season.

College Park, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Dream center Brittney Griner (42) reacts with teammates after a play against the Los Angeles Sparks in the first quarter at Gateway Center Arena at College Park. | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

The headline numbers tell the story:

Salary cap projected to jump from roughly $1.5 million to $7 million

Average player salary expected to land around $500,000–$600,000

Minimum salaries rising from about $66,000 to over $300,000

Supermax contracts potentially reaching $1.4 million

Players receiving roughly 20% of league revenue

For context, those figures represent one of the most aggressive compensation jumps in professional sports history, particularly in women’s leagues.

It’s a direct response to the WNBA’s recent surge in popularity, media rights growth, and expansion to 15 teams for the 2026 season.

College Park, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Dream center Brittney Griner (42) reacts to a shot against the New York Liberty during the first quarter at Gateway Center Arena at College Park. | Jordan Godfree-Imagn Images

Why Griner’s Post Hits Different

Griner isn’t just any voice reacting to this moment; she’s one of the league’s defining figures.

A No. 1 overall pick in 2013, she won a championship with the Phoenix Mercury in 2014 and has built a résumé that includes three Olympic gold medals and 10 All-Star selections.

Her production has consistently placed her among the league’s elite interior forces, including multiple seasons averaging over 20 points and near double-digit rebounds.

Indiana Fever forward Aliyah Boston (7) and Atlanta Dream center Brittney Griner (42) go for the ball during Game 2 of a WNBA playoff matchup between the Indiana Fever and the Atlanta Dream at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. The Indiana Fever defeated the Atlanta Dream, 77-60. | Grace Smith/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

More importantly, Griner has been part of the broader labor conversation.

During negotiations, she publicly emphasized the need for players to advocate for fair compensation and acknowledged that previous CBAs “didn’t value” players adequately.

After months of uncertainty, the WNBA finally has momentum, and Griner made sure the league felt it.