Jena Sims, a former Miss Georgia Teen USA turned Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model, is no stranger to the spotlight.

A Winder, Georgia, native, she rose through the pageant circuit before setting her sights on Hollywood, where she acted alongside Oscar winners, scored a cult-classic role in Sharknado 5, and booked nearly 20 commercials after relocating to Florida.

She's also the founder of Pageant of Hope, a nonprofit hosting beauty pageants for children battling cancer.

However, recently, Sims has also become one of the most recognizable figures in professional golf since becoming the wife of five-time major winner Brooks Koepka.

Apr 10, 2024; Augusta, Georgia, USA; Brooks Koepka's wife Jena Sims carries their son Crew down the No. 6 fairway during the Par 3 Contest at Augusta National Golf Club. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Network | Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Network

It was Sims who reportedly made the first move, sliding into Koepka's DMs before arranging to meet him in person at the 2015 Masters, a natural choice since she's a Georgia native.

"We were on Hole 7," she recalled. "He's like, 'Oh, I remember what you were wearing, where we were standing, everything.'"

They were just friends at first. Koepka still had feelings for a college sweetheart, so the spark initially fizzled.

July 12, 2017; Los Angeles, CA, USA; PGA golfer Brooks Koepka with girlfriend Jena Sims arrive for the 2017 ESPYS at Microsoft Theater. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

But by 2017, they were officially together, their romance going public in the most chaotic way imaginable when announcer Joe Buck misidentified Sims as Koepka's ex-girlfriend during his U.S. Open win.

"My phone LIT up," she said.

He proposed to Sims in April 2021, and they married the following year in Turks and Caicos.

Fast forward to April 2026, and Sims showed up to Augusta wearing terry towel Masters-themed pants, a cropped green long-sleeve shirt, and a glittering Masters bag.

The golf fashion police lost their minds, with fans online ripping her for attire that doesn't exactly exude the quiet, classy ambiance that Augusta demands.

When Sims ran it by Koepka, however, his response was decidedly unbothered: "What the heck? I think that's totally fine."

She promptly dubbed him "one of the girls," and that was that.

Apr 10, 2024; Augusta, Georgia, USA; Brooks Koepka carries his son, Crew, while walking near the no. 4 green with his wife, Jena Sims, during the Par 3 Contest at Augusta National Golf Club. Mandatory Credit: Michael Madrid-USA TODAY Network | Michael Madrid-USA TODAY Network

Now appearing on "The Viall Files" podcast on Wednesday, May 26, Sims is making one thing crystal clear: she's not mad about any of it.

"I loved it because it did wonders for my engagement," she said, describing the green-screen TikTok videos fans made cycling through her outfits.

"It led to so many opportunities. There might as well have been smoke blowing out of the bottom of my phone," Sims added.

The timing is notable as Koepka himself has been navigating his own comeback story.

He left LIV Golf in December 2025, citing family priorities, and returned to the PGA Tour in January 2026 through a specially created pathway.

Under the Returning Member Program, he's ineligible for sponsor invitations into Signature Events and is grinding his way back up from outside the top 100 in the world rankings.

He recently finished tied for 12th at the Masters, a solid showing but a far cry from his dominant run from 2019 to 2023, when he won three PGA Championship titles, two U.S. Open titles, and finished as the runner-up at The Masters twice.