11 best Paris Olympics Opening Ceremony outfits
The Olympics bring the world together, and there is no bigger spectacle than the Opening Ceremony which serves as a crossroads of culture and fashion. For the 2024 Paris Olympics, everyone is taking things to the next level in one of the fashion epicenters in the world.
This year, all of the cultures of the world will be on display when the athletes make the trip down the Seine in front of the Eiffel Tower to officially get the Games underway in the first-ever outdoor Opening Ceremony.
With an estimated 10,500 athletes from 206 National Olympic Committees, there will be plenty to take in, so who should you watch for?
Here are the 11 best looks for the Paris Olympics Opening Ceremony.
11. Malaysia
I had to give a nod to Malaysia, because there's always something worth acknowledging when it comes to unique. Team Malaysia is rolling with the athlesiure look and tiger stripes, which is a nod to the logo.
But, at the end of the day, this is Paris, so you have to ramp up the fashion a little bit.
10. Great Britain
I love a good bomber jacket to complete a look, and the colors go well together. It's a combo that ranks Great Britain above the rest.
9. Guatemala
As you'll notice, anytime someone respects the culture, it deserves to be acknowledged.
Guatemala is going as traditional as it gets, and it's handmade look is something that I appreciate, so kudos to you, Guatemala.
8. Czech Republic
Being unique is key, and the Czech Republic found a way to draw inspiration from the national flag to pull off an eye-catching look. If you only went with the polo and slacks that are underneath, this would be underwhelming, but the overcoat puts it over the edge.
7. USA
Classic and preppy is what we've come to expect from the United States Opening Ceremony looks, and this year is no different. But there is something to be said for being consistent, and you certainly can't knock Team USA there.
6. Haiti
There's a lot going on here, but I love it. The pattern on the pants is one of the most eye-catching part of any Opening Ceremony look, and finding out what it was made me an even bigger fan. The pants and skirt are a print of local artist Philippe Dodard's "Passage" painting.
5. Ireland
Nice and clean. The simplicity of the look allows the accents to pop. And it's Ireland, so the shamrock brooch is a must.
4. Canada
Comfort and style, Canada really stepped out of the box with their look by Lulumelon. It features a wild pattern that will have the neighbors up north standing out from the rest.
3. Sri Lanka
Remember what I said about tradition? The Sri Lanka Opening Ceremony fits are inspired by the look of the 19th-centuray royal court, and the details are hand embroidererd.
2. Mexico
Mexico has a look that can draw from the culture for an event like the Olympics Opening Ceremony while also having a clean modern style that could be worn out on the street. The design on the upper arm of the jacket is inspired by some of the country's most iconic cities, while the black t-shirt holds a special meaning me commemorating El Ángel, Mexico's War of Independence centennial.
1. Mongolia
There's not much you have to say here. The tunics were reportedly handcrafted, taking around 20 hours each. The vests include symbolism deeply entrenched in Mongolian culture.
