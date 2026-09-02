Alex Eala Shows Off Orange Top, Floral Jeans in New York City Before US Open

Alex Eala takes on Mary Stoiana in the first round of the 2026 US Open on September 1. Fans can expect to see a sold-out crowd at Louis Armstrong Stadium, the second biggest stadium at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center.

After winning her first career WTA title at the Washington Open last month, Eala's stardom has skyrocketed. While she's the No. 17 seed at Flushing Meadows, she's easily the biggest draw of the tournament with spectators lining up for hours just to watch her practice.

Eala, who's garnered 1.9 million followers on Instagram, gave fans a glimpse of her life in New York City before the Grand Slam started.

Modeling a strapless orange top with floral jeans, the 21-year-old captioned the round-up of photos, "You have been dumped 💋." In the pictures, the 2022 US Open junior title winner looks unbothered by the spotlight.

While there's a lot of pressure amid "Eala Mania," the tennis phenom remains grounded. "I think at the forefront of everything is gratitude," she told reporters in her pre-tournament press conference. "I’m very grateful for the support that my fans give me and that my supporters give me,”

Alex Eala is the biggest draw at the 2026 US Open with fans lining up to meet the Filipino star. | IMAGO / Matrix Images

Eala also knows she didn't pave this path herself. "Every single WTA player and every single ATP player has contributed to the world of tennis and its history just by being here and by putting in the work every single day,” she said.

“Although there are certain things like the media that make me stand out, I think that I’m a drop in the ocean when it comes to these things."

Alex Eala Revealed Her Tennis Style Icon Is Maria Sharapova

Speaking to Vogue magazine, Eala didn't hesitate to say that her No. 1 tennis style icon is Maria Sharapova.

"Anything Maria Sharapova," she said when asked about her favorite tennis dress. "I also love Chris Evert's dresses when she was playing. Serena WIlliams got great ones, Venus as well. But I have to say my style icon is Maria Sharapova."

Eala, of course, is becoming a bit of a fashion icon herself. The tennis star's $42 custom Nike t-shirt sold out in minutes.

As for her US Open kit, remains available and for sale at $140.