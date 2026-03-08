Cameron and Cayden Boozer’s Mom CeCe Turns Heads in Custom Duke Fit

The Duke Blue Devils maintained their No. 1 ranking after a dominating win against their rivals the North Carolina Tar Heels on Saturday. While Cameron Boozer had another spectacular game as the star Boozer twin with brother Cayden on the team, their mom CeCe stood out in the crowd with her custom fit.

The 18-year-old Cameron has established himself as a favorite for Player of the Year awards in college basketball as Duke is 29-2 overall heading into the ACC Tournament. He’s averaging 22.7 points, 10.2 rebounds, and 4.1 assists in his freshman season of college. Cayden, meanwhile, who is more of a role player in his first year, is averaging 6.5 points, 2.8 assists, and 2.0 rebounds.

Dike Blue Devils forward Cameron Boozer (12) drives to the basket as North Carolina Tar Heels forward Jarin Stevenson (15) defends during the second half at Cameron Indoor Stadium. | Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images

The boys are the sons of former NBA great Carlos Boozer who was a two-time All-Star during his 13-year career. He was known as an enforcer averaging 16.2 points and 9.5 rebounds per game. He was also a member for the 2008 Olympics “Redeem Team” that won gold in Beijing, China.

With Duke in the spotlight, and again winning on Saturday, 76-61, over UNC where Cameron had 26 points and 15 rebounds with Cayden chipping in seven points and five rebounds, it was CeCe that turned heads in her custom Duke fit for the twins.

Mama Boozer’s fit wins the day

That’s definitely a fit winner.

CeCe, whose name is Cindy, and Carlos met when she was in college at North Carolina State and he played for Duke himself. They were married from 2002 to 2015 and have three kids with another son Carmani.

The two support their sons at Duke together at games and co-parent despite their separation.

Former Duke and NBA player Carlos Boozer next to CeCe Boozer is in attendance to see his Blue Devils son Cameron Boozer play against Michigan State on Saturday, Dec. 6, 2025. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Mom is all about her boys and Duke and no doubt will stand out during the NCAA Tournament later this month as Duke eyes its sixth national title.