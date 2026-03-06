LeBron James’ Bold Custom Nike Sneakers Cause Stir on Record Night
LeBron James needed only three field goals last night for the Los Angeles Lakers against the Denver Nuggets to break Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s all-time field goal record that stood for nearly 40 years. He and Nike felt so confident it was going to happen that he rocked special sneakers for the game.
The record mark of 15,838 field goals happened late in the first quarter on this jumper:
The 41-year-old James now stands alone atop the field goal list in his 23rd season.
James already surpassed Abdul-Jabbar’s all-time regular-season scoring record in February of 2023.
He’d finish 7-for-11 to now own the record by five, but the Lakers would fall to the Nuggets in a game where LeBron also overcame a scary-looking elbow injury on a fall, but fortunately was fine after he was writhing in pain on the floor.
LeBron passes Kareem in style
While it wasn’t a victory, what made the moment even more special for the NBA record was his bold Nike LeBron 23 PE “15,838+” editions.
Imagine if he got hurt before he hit the milestone?
That said, his colorful sneakers definitely stood out on the court.
Here are a couple more closer looks at them:
James is no stranger to rocking special kicks for special moments: He broke the scoring record in some custom pink LeBron 20 PEs.
The Lakers are currently in the sixth seed if the playoffs started today in a stacked Western Conference.
The four-time NBA champ LeBron has nothing left to prove in what could be his last season with the Lakers.
If he goes, he’s certainly going out in style.
Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.