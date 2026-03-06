LeBron James’ Bold Custom Nike Sneakers Cause Stir on Record Night

LeBron James needed only three field goals last night for the Los Angeles Lakers against the Denver Nuggets to break Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s all-time field goal record that stood for nearly 40 years. He and Nike felt so confident it was going to happen that he rocked special sneakers for the game.

The record mark of 15,838 field goals happened late in the first quarter on this jumper:

This is why he is the all-time league leader in field goals made 😤 pic.twitter.com/NCXDiTRzBQ — NBA on Prime (@NBAonPrime) March 6, 2026

The 41-year-old James now stands alone atop the field goal list in his 23rd season.

LeBron James standing tall amongst giants 🫡



(📸 @Lakers) pic.twitter.com/NteJBSeCqv — NBA on Prime (@NBAonPrime) March 6, 2026

James already surpassed Abdul-Jabbar’s all-time regular-season scoring record in February of 2023.

He’d finish 7-for-11 to now own the record by five, but the Lakers would fall to the Nuggets in a game where LeBron also overcame a scary-looking elbow injury on a fall, but fortunately was fine after he was writhing in pain on the floor.

LeBron passes Kareem in style

While it wasn’t a victory, what made the moment even more special for the NBA record was his bold Nike LeBron 23 PE “15,838+” editions.

LeBron James made history once again, becoming the NBA all-time field goal leader wearing the “15,838+” Nike LeBron 23 PE 👑🔥 pic.twitter.com/xc0MgsAu8Y — B/R Kicks (@brkicks) March 6, 2026

Imagine if he got hurt before he hit the milestone?

That said, his colorful sneakers definitely stood out on the court.

Here are a couple more closer looks at them:

Mar 5, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; A detail view of the shoes worn by Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) in the third quarter against the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena. | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Another look at LeBron James’ special sneakers. | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

James is no stranger to rocking special kicks for special moments: He broke the scoring record in some custom pink LeBron 20 PEs.

LeBron James debuts a new Nike LeBron 20 in LA tonight 💖 pic.twitter.com/SzxSsgFORi — Nice Kicks (@nicekicks) February 8, 2023

The Lakers are currently in the sixth seed if the playoffs started today in a stacked Western Conference.

The four-time NBA champ LeBron has nothing left to prove in what could be his last season with the Lakers.

If he goes, he’s certainly going out in style.