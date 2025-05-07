Mavericks star Klay Thompson chops off his hair, rocks stunning new look
Klay Thompson left the Golden State Warriors last year for the Dallas Mavericks. Now, he’s home watching the Warriors make a playoff run while cutting off all his hair at the same time.
The 35-year-old sharp shooter averaged 14.0 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 2.0 assists for the Mavericks in a season that saw the team trade Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers and Kyrie Irving’s season ending with a devastating knee injury. The team would go on to lose in the play-in game. No doubt, it’s not what Klay envisioned in his 12th season in the NBA.
Meanwhile, his former team just defeated the Minnesota Timberwolves in Game 1 of the second round — although Stephen Curry got injured. It must be hard for Thompson to sit back and watch.
He needed a change to get out of Golden State, and now in the offseason, Thompson needed a change in his hair. Here he is with the long hair coming out the famous headband during the season for the Mavs.
And here he is after he chopped it all off from his barber in a video posted on TikTok.
He looks almost unrecognizable.
Side note: If you watch until the end you’ll notice he has a Kobe Bryant barber’s cape on.
Fans will forget, however, that he had short hair before earlier in his career.
As well at Washington State.
Change isn’t always bad, and Thompson needed a change on and off the court.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
2-Fast 2-Furious: Danica Patrick’s F1 Miami all-white fit causes stir for on-air gig
Drama queen!: Jordan Chiles unrecognizable with new hair color at birthday party
Mom knows best: Livvy Dunne’s mom Kat steals spotlight in Derby side-by-side pic
Old man GOAT: Viral Tom Brady diss of Shedeur’s ridiculous $400k car resurfaces
Mrs. James FTW: LeBron’s wife Savannah steps out in bold fit while he’s injured