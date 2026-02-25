Paige Spiranac Turns Heads With Stunning Black Outfit in Viral Post
Paige Spiranac has built a public image as golf’s most recognizable influencer.
She’s spent years converting a short playing career into a big-reach brand, teaching drills, selling merch, and leaning into a glamorous, attention-driving persona that brought her millions of followers and steady commercial deals.
Her ability to constantly reinvent herself and keep fans engaged was on full display Tuesday, when a single post generated millions of views almost immediately.
In it, Spiranac shared a striking photo to her social channels with the caption, “Sometimes I get to dress up 🖤,” a shot that left little to the imagination and quickly went viral across X and Instagram.
"Your outfit looks absolutely amazing, but I’m pretty sure you meant your fantastic golf outfits 😉," said one user.
"Wow! You look SPECTACULAR, Paige! Have fun wherever you’re headed!" another fan replied.
"Stunning ✨," one other responded.
"You look like you knew tonight mattered," said another fan.
"Always beautiful no matter the dress! Pure Paige! ❤️⛳️♥️," another commented.
"Your eyes speak a lot and you look absolutely gorgeous," one other remarked.
Less than two weeks earlier, Spiranac announced the launch of Paige Co., a joint media and commerce venture with Pro Shop, the production company behind Netflix’s golf series and several high-profile golf IP projects.
The deal makes Spiranac an equity partner and positions her as both talent and business owner in premium golf content and merchandise.
In the immediate term, the post will drive engagement, and engagement is currency for creators.
Higher traffic boosts launch visibility for Paige Co.’s first projects and helps command better CPMs and partnerships.
But there’s also risk. As Spiranac steps into an ownership role, partners and potential advertisers will continue to analyze and weigh how she presents herself publicly.
How Paige Built Her Brand
Spiranac parlayed a standout junior and collegiate golf career into a brief professional run before pivoting full-time to media and influence.
After retiring from competitive golf in 2016, she leveraged early social media success into brand partnerships with PXG, 18Birdies, and others, built a massive online following with golf tips and lifestyle content, and expanded into a podcast and subscription platform.
She’s been featured in Sports Illustrated and named Maxim’s “Sexiest Woman Alive,” and through it all, she’s redefined what a golf personality can be, with Tuesday's post standing as the latest proof of how quickly she continues to grab attention.
