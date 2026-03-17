Team USA Causes Stir With Bold Pregame Olympic Hockey Fits for WBC Championship
The United States is locked in trying to win its second overall World Baseball Classic championship and redeeming last year’s loss. The players certainly made a statement with their pregame fits in Miami, Florida, before taking on Venezuela in a winner-takes-all game.
The star-studded USA squad is coming off a thrilling 2-1 victory over a Dominican Republic team chalked full of MLB stars like Vladimir Guerrero Jr. of the Toronto Blue Jays where Pittsburgh Pirates Cy Young winner Paul Skenes helped led the way on the mound.
They’ll have their hands full again with the likes of Atlanta Braves All-Star Ronald Acuña Jr.
The talk before the game was the team walking in not only in USA Olympic hockey jerseys, but game-worn ones from the team that won the first gold medal since the 1980 Lake Placid “Miracle on Ice” team.
What a cool moment and gesture.
Now, the players like New York Yankees superstar Aaron Judge (first in the video) better back it up.
In 2023, USA lost to Japan in the championship.
Tuesday night’s game is at 8 pm ET on Fox.
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Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.