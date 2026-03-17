Team USA Causes Stir With Bold Pregame Olympic Hockey Fits for WBC Championship

The United States is locked in trying to win its second overall World Baseball Classic championship and redeeming last year’s loss. The players certainly made a statement with their pregame fits in Miami, Florida, before taking on Venezuela in a winner-takes-all game.

The star-studded USA squad is coming off a thrilling 2-1 victory over a Dominican Republic team chalked full of MLB stars like Vladimir Guerrero Jr. of the Toronto Blue Jays where Pittsburgh Pirates Cy Young winner Paul Skenes helped led the way on the mound.

United States pitcher Paul Skenes (30) helped deliver USA to the WBC final. | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

They’ll have their hands full again with the likes of Atlanta Braves All-Star Ronald Acuña Jr.

The talk before the game was the team walking in not only in USA Olympic hockey jerseys, but game-worn ones from the team that won the first gold medal since the 1980 Lake Placid “Miracle on Ice” team.

Team USA arrived at the World Baseball Classic final wearing game-worn Olympics jerseys from the U.S. men's hockey team.pic.twitter.com/2RNp6xa3c3 — Front Office Sports (@FOS) March 17, 2026

What a cool moment and gesture.

Now, the players like New York Yankees superstar Aaron Judge (first in the video) better back it up.

The baseball stars are wearing the same jersey Jack Hughes scored the winning goal vs. Canada in. | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

In 2023, USA lost to Japan in the championship.

Tuesday night’s game is at 8 pm ET on Fox.