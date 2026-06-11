Former NASCAR Driver Lists 33-Acre Lake Norman 'Crown Jewel' for $11 Million

In NASCAR circles, there may be no more desirable address than Lake Norman.

The sprawling North Carolina lake just outside Charlotte has become home to generations of drivers, team owners, and industry executives, earning a reputation as the unofficial capital of NASCAR living.

Now, one of the area's most impressive properties is up for sale.

Former NASCAR driver Jamie McMurray has listed his 33-acre Lake Norman estate in Mooresville, North Carolina, for $10.995 million.

The listing describes the property as a "crown jewel of Lake Norman," a fitting label for a waterfront compound that combines nearly 9,000 square feet of living space with private lake access, resort-style amenities, and enough acreage to make it one of the most secluded estates in NASCAR country.

Built in 2015, the property sits just off Brawley School Road, one of the most sought-after corridors along Lake Norman.

Behind the gates, the estate opens into a private retreat featuring manicured grounds, wooded surroundings, a detached pool house, an outdoor entertaining area, a private dock, and a resort-style swimming pool overlooking the property.

The listing calls it a "once-in-a-lifetime blend of land, lake, and luxury," and the numbers help explain why. At 33 acres, the estate offers a level of privacy rarely found on Lake Norman, where waterfront property has become increasingly scarce and valuable.

From Daytona 500 Winner to Lake Norman Homeowner

McMurray built a career around delivering some of NASCAR's biggest moments.

After stunning the sport by winning in just his second Cup Series start in 2002, he went on to capture the 2010 Daytona 500, one of racing's most prestigious events. Later that same season, he added another crown jewel to his résumé by winning the Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

The accomplishment placed him in rare company. Only a handful of drivers in NASCAR history have won both races in the same year.

McMurray's career also included a victory in the 2014 NASCAR All-Star Race and an overall win in the 2015 Rolex 24 at Daytona, showcasing a versatility that made him one of the most respected drivers of his generation.

Though he stepped away from full-time competition following the 2018 season, he remains a familiar face through his work as a Fox Sports analyst.

A Rare Piece of NASCAR Country Hits the Market

Lake Norman has long been synonymous with NASCAR. Drivers from multiple generations have built homes around the lake, drawn by its combination of waterfront living and proximity to Charlotte's racing industry.

That connection is part of what makes McMurray's property stand out.

Unlike many luxury lakefront homes, the estate combines extensive waterfront access with a massive 33-acre footprint, creating a level of space and privacy that is increasingly difficult to find.

For prospective buyers, it is an opportunity to own one of the most distinctive properties in NASCAR country.

For NASCAR fans, it offers a glimpse inside the lifestyle that many of the sport's biggest names have embraced away from the racetrack.

