Hassan Whiteside was in the middle of the most lucrative stretch of his NBA career when he dropped $7.3 million on a waterfront mansion in Miami Beach.

A decade later, the former Miami Heat center is walking away from the property with a significantly bigger payday.

Whiteside, 37, has sold his South Florida residence for $12.55 million, according to Robb Report. The sale comes after he initially put the property on the market in 2025 for $15.8 million before lowering the asking price to $14.8 million.

Even with the two price reductions, the home commanded $5.25 million more than Whiteside originally paid for it.

And a look inside makes it easy to understand why.

Inside Hassan Whiteside's $12.6 Million Miami Beach Mansion

Located in Miami Beach's exclusive La Gorce neighborhood, the contemporary residence spans approximately 5,400 square feet and features six bedrooms and six-and-a-half bathrooms.

Perhaps the most unexpected design choice is a massive, illuminated blue aquarium just off the kitchen. Elsewhere, neutral furnishings, towering windows and natural wood finishes dominate the interiors, while a cherry-red spiral staircase adds a striking splash of color to the home's exterior.

There are plenty of remnants of Whiteside's professional basketball career, too.

The private movie theater doubles as a gaming room, complete with framed basketball jerseys, an oversized screen and a ceiling designed to resemble a star-filled night sky. A fully equipped gym features red accent lighting, rows of free weights and exercise machines.

Upstairs, the primary bedroom suite boasts a private dressing area and a bathroom with access to an outdoor terrace and hot tub.

A Backyard Built for the Miami Lifestyle

As impressive as the interiors are, the property's greatest luxury might be what lies beyond its back doors.

Palm trees frame a sprawling swimming pool overlooking the waterfront, while a covered outdoor entertaining area features a kitchen, bar and fire pit.

The property also boasts a private 45-foot boat dock with direct access to Biscayne Bay and the Intracoastal Waterway. Multiple rooftop terraces offer additional space for sunbathing, entertaining and taking in the surrounding neighborhood.

The mansion's new owner, real estate investor Jared Galbut, reportedly plans to renovate and expand the residence.

Hassan Whiteside Is Selling Another Miami Property

The waterfront mansion isn't the only piece of South Florida real estate Whiteside is looking to part with.

The two-time NBA blocks leader also owns a two-bedroom corner penthouse at the Standard Residences in Midtown Miami, which he purchased in 2022 for $1.2 million.

That property is currently on the market for just over $1.2 million, down from its original $1.35 million asking price.

Whiteside, meanwhile, has found success overseas. After spending the most prominent years of his NBA career in Miami, he returned to professional basketball in 2025 and went on to win a Chinese Basketball Association championship with the Shanghai Sharks.

His basketball career has taken him thousands of miles from South Florida, and now one of his biggest purchases from his NBA heyday officially belongs to someone else.

