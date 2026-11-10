For Matt Hasselbeck, saying goodbye to his longtime Massachusetts home meant leaving behind far more than a beautiful piece of real estate.

The former NFL quarterback and his wife, Sarah, have spent the past decade making a life in Weston, a suburb just outside Boston. It was where their three children grew up, where friends and family gathered, and where countless moments that never made the sports headlines unfolded.

Now, the Hasselbecks have closed that chapter, and the 51-year-old made it clear just how much the house meant to them.

In an emotional Instagram post, Hasselbeck shared a collection of family photos and videos documenting the years spent at the sprawling property, which the couple purchased for $5.6 million in August 2016.

"We officially said goodbye to the home that raised our kids," he wrote. "Too many memories and blessings to number — the joy of laughter, the pain of grief, and everything in between."

It was a farewell that had little to do with the home's impressive price tag and everything to do with the people who filled it.

Matt Hasselbeck Reflects on the Memories His Family Made at Home

Hasselbeck's tribute offered a glimpse into the family's life away from football, from pool parties and school dances to college sports commitments and everyday celebrations.

The former Seattle Seahawks star also made a point of thanking the people who helped turn the property into a home, including his father, Don Hasselbeck, who died in 2025.

"So grateful for the help from my dad (Poppa, Big D, Coach Don, Hass, The DonFather) and all the family and friends who made this place so much more than just a house," he wrote.

His message also included a nod to the family's dog, Titan, before ending with a simple expression of gratitude.

"Thankful for every moment we got to call it home! 🌲"

The photos told much of the story themselves. There were gatherings around the pool, family milestones and familiar corners of a property that had served as the backdrop to an entire stage of the Hasselbecks' lives.

For a quarterback whose playing career took him from Green Bay to Seattle, Tennessee and Indianapolis, having a place to put down lasting roots carried its own significance.

Inside the Former NFL Quarterback's $5.6 Million Massachusetts Estate

The Weston property is substantial even by professional athlete standards.

Spanning more than 12,800 square feet on approximately 2.4 acres, the home features six bedrooms, seven full bathrooms, a library and a primary suite with a fireplace.

Outside, the grounds include a swimming pool, multiple recreation areas and a barn with three horse stalls and a riding area.

Yet Hasselbeck's goodbye was noticeably less about those amenities than the life his family built around them.

The three-time Pro Bowler, who helped lead the Seahawks to their first Super Bowl appearance following the 2005 season, has remained closely connected to football since retiring. His family has also continued its own athletic journey, with son Henry Hasselbeck pursuing college football.

Hasselbeck did not disclose where the family is headed next, and his Instagram announcement did not specify the property's final sale price.

What he did share was something considerably more personal: a reminder that even a multimillion-dollar house eventually becomes valuable for reasons that have nothing to do with money.

For the Hasselbecks, those reasons were written across a decade of family memories.

