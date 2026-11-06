Gabby Thomas Marries Spencer McManes in Stunning Cabo Wedding With a Surprise Twist

Gabby Thomas has won Olympic gold medals in front of thousands of people, but one of the biggest moments of her life unfolded on a much smaller stage, with the people she loves most watching.

The three-time Olympic gold medalist married longtime partner Spencer McManes on Oct. 30 in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, celebrating their relationship with a beachfront ceremony overlooking the Pacific Ocean.

The couple had spent months planning their wedding, right down to the personal touches they wanted to share with family and friends. But as the big day arrived, the weather had other ideas.

Rain fell for much of the day, leaving their carefully planned outdoor ceremony at the mercy of the forecast.

Then, just as Thomas reached the altar, something remarkable happened.

Gabby Thomas Shares Gorgeous Wedding Photos From Cabo

Thomas, 29, opened up about the celebration in a Nov. 5 interview with Vogue, revealing that the rain finally stopped as the ceremony began.

"It had been raining all day," Thomas recalled. "But right as our ceremony began, the rain cleared, and a vibrant rainbow appeared behind us just as I reached the altar."

The timing was especially meaningful for the Olympic champion, who walked down the aisle accompanied by both of her parents. Her grandfather officiated the ceremony, adding another deeply personal element to the occasion.

Thomas and McManes exchanged vows on the sand at Garza Blanca Resort & Spa, surrounded by loved ones who had traveled to Mexico to celebrate with them.

The wedding photos captured a couple who couldn't have looked happier. In one particularly joyful image, Thomas raises her bouquet in celebration while walking hand in hand with her new husband, their wedding party cheering on either side.

For the ceremony, Thomas wore a custom Galia Lahav lace gown featuring a structured bodice, delicate sleeves and a sweeping veil. McManes complemented her look with a white tuxedo jacket and black trousers.

And the bride wasn't finished with her wedding-day fashion.

Thomas changed into two additional Galia Lahav designs throughout the evening, including a shorter after-party dress that she paired with custom New Balance sneakers.

It was a fitting choice for one of the fastest women in the world, especially considering how much dancing she had planned.

Although the weather eventually forced the reception indoors, the celebration continued with music, dancing and a late-night saxophone performance.

How Gabby Thomas and Spencer McManes' Relationship Began

Long before the wedding bells, Thomas and McManes' relationship began with something considerably less elaborate: an Instagram notification.

The two shared mutual friends, but McManes didn't reach out until Thomas followed him back on the social media platform.

"He slid into my DMs almost instantaneously," Thomas told Vogue.

Their first date took place at a speakeasy in downtown Austin, Texas, where they spent three hours talking about everything from pizza to "Game of Thrones."

McManes, the founder of nonalcoholic beverage brand Kaviva, proposed in March 2025 during what Thomas believed was a staycation to celebrate the beginning of her track season.

Instead, he had arranged a rooftop proposal overlooking Austin, with help from her friends.

Thomas admitted she was completely surprised.

By the time their wedding arrived, the couple had one priority: making sure the celebration felt like them.

That meant bringing their favorite people together, incorporating personal touches and enjoying every moment rather than worrying about whether everything went according to plan.

And when the weather threatened to interfere, they found a way to embrace it.

"I feel like the luckiest person in the world," Thomas told Vogue. "Not just because rain is good luck, but because the people in that room made it the best day of our lives."

For an athlete whose career has been defined by preparation and precision, it was a reminder that some of life's best moments can't be planned.

And in Thomas' case, one of those moments arrived just as she was about to say "I do."

