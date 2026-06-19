Gene Bess, College Basketball's Winningest Coach, Dies at 91

Gene Bess spent 50 years chasing basketball victories.

By the time he walked away from the sidelines, nobody in the history of college basketball had won more games. Now, the legendary coach whose record may never be broken has passed away.

Bess, who won an astonishing 1,300 games during his career at Three Rivers College in Missouri, died Friday at age 91. His son, Brian Bess, announced the news in a Facebook post.

"This morning at 4:00am my dad went to be with Jesus," Brian wrote. "We are making arrangements and will let you know when we will celebrate."

The news marks the end of one of the most remarkable coaching careers in American sports.

While names like John Wooden, Mike Krzyzewski, Pat Summitt and Geno Auriemma are often mentioned when discussing basketball's greatest coaches, none of them finished with more wins than Gene Bess.

That's not a typo. Not John Wooden. Not Mike Krzyzewski. Not Geno Auriemma. Not anybody.

The Record Nobody Has Been Able to Catch

When Bess arrived at Three Rivers College in Poplar Bluff, Missouri, in 1970, few could have imagined what would follow.

Over the next five decades, he transformed the junior college program into a national powerhouse and turned himself into a coaching legend.

His final record stood at 1,300-416. The number is staggering on its own. The context makes it even more impressive.

Bess coached 50 seasons at the same school. He led Three Rivers to 17 NJCAA National Tournament appearances, reached eight Final Fours and won national championships in 1979 and 1992.

He was twice named National Coach of the Year.

Thousands of players came through his program. Many went on to successful careers of their own. All of them became part of a legacy that grew larger with every season.

In an era when coaches frequently change jobs or leave the profession entirely, Bess stayed put and kept winning.

Year after year. Decade after decade. The result was a record that still stands above every other coach in college basketball history.

Finally Getting Basketball's Highest Honor

For years, many within the sport believed Bess' accomplishments deserved greater national recognition. That recognition finally arrived in 2023.

More than three years after retiring from coaching, Bess was inducted into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame.

The honor placed him alongside the sport's biggest names and formally recognized what coaches around the country had known for decades.

Gene Bess belonged among basketball royalty.

The Hall of Fame induction added another milestone to a résumé already packed with honors, including inductions into the NJCAA Hall of Fame and Missouri Sports Hall of Fame.

But those who knew him best often talked less about the trophies and more about the person.

Following news of his death, tributes quickly poured in from across the basketball world.

Vincennes University head coach Todd Franklin called Bess an "absolutely remarkable" coach and person while reflecting on their time competing against one another.

Fans flooded social media with their own memories and messages, celebrating a man many viewed as one of the most influential figures in junior college basketball history.