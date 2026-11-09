How Steph Curry's Relentless Workout Routine Inspired Former Warriors Teammate

Steph Curry's hard work in the gym is paying off, and one of his former Golden State Warriors teammates has taken notice.

Despite entering his 18th NBA season, Curry isn't showing any signs of slowing down and continues to put in the work that's made him one of basketball's biggest stars.

The four-time NBA champion, 38, has built a reputation for his grueling workouts.

Curry regularly combines shooting drills, conditioning, and plenty of repetition.

Anyone who has watched the Warriors' point guard zip around the court before draining an effortless-looking three-pointer knows that stamina plays a huge part in his game. And his dedication to training is now setting an example for the younger players sharing the court with him.

Steph Curry's Workouts Leaves Lasting Impression on Grizzlies Star Ty Jerome

Former Warriors guard Ty Jerome, 29, recently opened up about how watching Curry train completely changed his perspective on what it takes to succeed in the NBA.

During an appearance on Matt Barnes' "All the Smoke Unplugged" podcast, Jerome admitted that despite being praised for his shooting ability, he eventually realized something was missing from his game.

"And finally it clicked for me. It was like, 'Alright, what's the separator? It's my body.' If I can figure this piece out, I can do it," Jerome explained.

The University of Virginia alum also noted just how much work Curry is putting in behind the scenes.

"When I got to Golden State, you look at Seph. He's on the court a lot, but he's in the weight room every day," Jerome said. "After shootaround. After every game. On every practice day."

For Jerome, watching one of the NBA's greatest shooters continue to push himself in the gym was a wake-up call and a big inspiration in his own game.

Jerome spent the 2022-2023 season with Golden State, appearing in 45 games alongside Curry, Draymond Green, and Klay Thompson.

Inside Steph Curry's Intense Workout Regimen

There's no question that Curry's workouts are tough.

According to NBA.com, the two-time MVP has spent years working with personal trainer Brandon Paine on demanding shooting drills that test both his accuracy and endurance.

“Every drill is a game. Every drill is competitive. And everything we do is against time and score,” Payne told the outlet in 2022.

One of his longtime exercises requires him to score 21 points in just 60 seconds while sprinting to half-court between every shot.

Another drill pushes Curry to make two consecutive three-point shots from five different spots on the court in just 90 seconds.

“I’ve designed drills that I thought would be impossible and that he would get mad at me for putting something like this together,” Payne explained. “But it never fails. He still figures out ways to get it done. There is nobody that craves improvement and relentlessly goes after it the way that he does.”

That kind of commitment hasn't gone unnoticed by other NBA stars.

As Jerome noticed during his time in Golden State, even one of the greatest shooters in NBA history doesn't skip the work that happens off the court.