Cristiano Ronaldo's business activities outside the soccer field continue to grow.

The global soccer star has built a brand that reaches well beyond his playing career, with investments in several different industries. He is now involved in a nearly €20 million ($21.95 million USD) project for a bottled-water factory in his home country of Portugal.

The goal is to produce up to 600 million liters of water annually.

Cristiano Ronaldo's Water Business Is Getting Much Bigger

Jun 21, 2014; Manaus, BRAZIL; Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo during team training at Arena Amazonia. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The factory is being built in Gostei, a small village in the municipality of Bragança in northern Portugal. The project is being developed by Maravilha Decimal, a company jointly owned by Ronaldo and Grupo Outeirinho.

Each side holds a 50% stake in the company, which is behind the nearly €20 million ($21.95 million USD) investment.

According to Observador's report, based on reporting from the Portuguese news agency Lusa, construction work is underway, with the factory expected to be completed by the end of 2027. Commercial operations are projected to begin in early 2028.

The facility is expected to cover approximately 7,200 square meters and will have three bottling lines. CNN Brasil reported that two of the lines will handle plastic bottles, while the third will produce glass bottles. The project is also expected to create between 30 and 35 jobs when operations begin.

The production target is between 500 million and 600 million liters annually. Much of that water is expected to be sold outside Portugal, with the United States among the markets being targeted.

Ronaldo Already Has an Established Presence in the Water Industry

Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Round of 16 - Portugal v Spain - Dallas Stadium, Arlington, Texas, U.S. - July 6, 2026 Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo in action IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters/Jerome Miron | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters

This is not Ronaldo's first investment in bottled water. He helped launch URSU9 in June 2023 alongside Grupo Outeirinho, giving him an established connection to the industry before work began on the new Portuguese facility.

The existing URSU9 business has continued to expand internationally. A February 2026 report from Castilla y León Económica reported that the brand produces more than 13 million bottles annually and has a presence in more than 10 countries. The report also placed its annual sales at approximately €6 million ($6.58 million USD).

The URSU9 operation is separate from the new factory being built in Gostei. The existing brand sources its water in Spain, while the new facility will use a spring in Portugal. The additional factory would give the business another production operation and the ability to increase its output.

Another Business Opportunity Beyond Soccer

[US, Mexico & Canada customers only] Feb 13, 2024; Jeddah, Saudi Arabia; Al Nassr player Cristiano Ronaldo reacts after being substituted in a Saudi Pro League soccer match at King Abdullah Sports City. Mandatory Credit: Reuters via Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Ronaldo has spent much of his career building a name that extends beyond the sport. His business interests include hotels, clothing, fragrances, fitness and other investments. The new water factory is another example of his efforts to expand those interests while he remains an active soccer player.

At 41, Ronaldo continues to play professionally while adding to his business portfolio. Forbes estimated his net worth at $1.2 billion, reflecting the wealth he has accumulated through his playing career, endorsements, sponsorships and business investments.

The nearly €20 million ($21.95 million USD) factory project represents a significant expansion of his existing water business. Production is still a little more than a year away, but the planned capacity could make the operation a major part of Ronaldo's business interests in the years ahead.