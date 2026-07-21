Born into NASCAR royalty, Dale Earnhardt Jr. carved out his own Hall of Fame career before becoming one of the sport's most recognizable television personalities and team owners.

Away from the spotlight, however, Earnhardt has quietly built one of the most unique private properties in motorsports.

Known as Dirty Mo Acres, his roughly 300-acre ranch in Mooresville, North Carolina, serves as both a family retreat and a celebration of the racing career that made him one of NASCAR's biggest stars.

While the 11,700-square-foot main home is impressive on its own, it's the property's unexpected attractions that have captured fans' attention over the years.

Among them is a full-scale Old West town called Whiskey River, complete with a saloon, chapel, horse stable and rustic storefronts built as a place for family and friends to gather.

Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s North Carolina Ranch Is Unlike Almost Anything Else in NASCAR

Tucked away in the heart of North Carolina's NASCAR country, Dirty Mo Acres blends luxury with Earnhardt's lifelong passion for racing and entertaining.

Beyond the sprawling main residence, the property includes a nine-hole golf course, dirt go-kart track and a replica Union 76 gas station that doubles as a storage garage. The ranch also houses the original Junior Motorsports shop, where race cars, historic memorabilia and decades of Earnhardt's career remain on display.

A tour of the property shared by Graham Bensinger offered fans a rare look inside several of those spaces, including a museum-like race shop lined with championship trophies, race-worn firesuits, helmets and vintage stock cars that helped define Earnhardt's career.

The tour also showcased another unexpected feature: a full-size basketball court known as the home of the Dirty Mo Basketball League. Decorated with race car body panels, scoreboards, custom locker rooms and NASCAR memorabilia, the gym has become a gathering place for friends and family.

Throughout the property, Earnhardt has blended personal memories with pieces of NASCAR history, creating a ranch that feels less like a traditional home and more like a living museum dedicated to the sport.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. Also Shares a Passion for Restoring Historic Homes

While Dirty Mo Acres may be the centerpiece of Earnhardt's real estate holdings, it's not his only passion project.

He and his wife, Amy Earnhardt, have spent years restoring historic homes in Key West, Florida. Their work preserving classic conch houses was even featured on the DIY Network series "Renovation Realities: Dale Jr. & Amy."

One of the couple's best-known projects transformed a historic home near Old Town Key West into a pirate-themed residence that preserved much of the property's original architecture while incorporating nautical-inspired details. The renovated home later sold for approximately $3 million.

Rather than building new vacation properties, the Earnhardts have focused on restoring historic homes and preserving the character that makes Key West unique.

The contrast between the couple's Florida restoration projects and the sprawling North Carolina ranch highlights two different sides of Earnhardt's personality. One celebrates his lifelong connection to NASCAR with race shops, memorabilia and a one-of-a-kind Western town, while the other reflects an appreciation for craftsmanship, architecture and preserving history.

Together, those properties form one of the most distinctive real estate portfolios owned by any figure in motorsports.

