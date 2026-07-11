Erling Haaland does not eat breakfast so much as begin a full-day endurance event.

The Manchester City star’s morning meal checks in at roughly 1,000 calories, with four eggs, yogurt and toast forming the opening act of a daily diet that eventually climbs to around 6,000.

At first glance, CBS News correspondent Leigh Kiniry thought the assignment sounded doable.

“I think I can manage this,” Kiniry said while retracing Haaland’s routine for a “CBS Mornings” segment.

She had not yet reached the raw milk, the 1,100-calorie sandwich or the 2.5-pound steak waiting at the other end of the day.

Haaland’s immense diet has become another piece of the mythology surrounding one of soccer’s most imposing players. His size, power and remarkable scoring touch make him difficult enough to comprehend on the field. Seeing the amount of food required to keep him there makes the picture even more extraordinary.

Erling Haaland Starts His Day With a 1,000-Calorie Breakfast

Haaland’s breakfast is substantial by almost any standard, but it accounts for only a fraction of his total daily intake.

Along with the eggs, yogurt and toast, Haaland reportedly adds a few hundred calories through what he calls his “magic potion.” The ingredients are not especially mysterious. The drink is raw milk.

Haaland has shared pieces of his eating routine on social media, giving fans an unusually close look at the work behind his physical dominance. Food is not simply fuel in the abstract for the Norwegian striker. It is a carefully considered part of how he prepares his body to handle the demands of elite soccer.

After breakfast, Kiniry moved on to lunch at one of Haaland’s favorite Italian delis. That is where the challenge began to feel considerably less manageable.

Haaland Has an 1,100-Calorie Sandwich Named After Him

The deli created a sandwich around Haaland’s preferred ingredients, and subtlety is not part of the recipe.

It comes loaded with Parma ham, burrata, sun-dried tomatoes, rocket, truffle oil and pesto. When Kiniry asked why the restaurant had named a sandwich after Haaland, the answer was refreshingly simple.

“Because he chooses his favorite ingredients,” a staff member explained. The finished sandwich packs roughly 1,100 calories. “I’ll have one of those, please,” Kiniry said before digging in.

Her review was glowing, at least initially. “It’s delicious, I am starting to feel very full,” she admitted.

That would be a perfectly reasonable place for most people to call it a day. Kiniry, however, still had approximately 3,000 calories left to consume.

“Just another 3,000 calories to go,” she said. The hardest part of Haaland’s menu had not even reached the table.

A 2.5-Pound Tomahawk Steak Finishes the Day

Dinner took Kiniry to the restaurant where Haaland is known to order tomahawk steaks. “Erling Haaland comes here for his Tomahawk steaks?” she asked. “Yeah,” the waiter replied.

Buying the steak was the easy part. Finishing it was another matter entirely.

When Kiniry asked what else Haaland might order, the waiter recommended bone marrow. She immediately agreed. “Sold, sold. OK.”

The drink order was considerably less dramatic. Just water.

Then dinner arrived, carrying approximately 3,000 calories and enough food to make Haaland’s breakfast seem almost restrained.

“Dinner arrives, all 3,000 calories of it. And there are no Vikings to be seen,” Kiniry narrated.

The bone marrow fits Haaland’s preference for nutrient-dense foods and is rich in collagen, but that did not make it an easy final course for someone already deep into a 6,000-calorie day.

“It’s so, so, so, so rich,” Kiniry said after trying it.

The centerpiece was the enormous tomahawk steak. At 2.5 pounds, it ultimately proved to be the point at which the experiment overwhelmed its willing participant.

“The 2.5-pound steak was a little much for me,” Kiniry conceded. For Haaland, that same plate is part of the routine.

The sheer volume naturally grabs attention, but his diet also provides a glimpse into the demands placed on an athlete of his size and explosiveness. Haaland’s game is built on power, speed and relentless movement, all of which require an extraordinary amount of fuel.

Kiniry’s attempt made one thing clear: Eating like Erling Haaland may sound fascinating. Making it through the entire menu is a different challenge altogether.

