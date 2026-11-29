Four hours. That's how much time Khalil Mack was spending in his car each day getting to and from work before he and his wife, Brianna, decided to relocate their family to Los Angeles.

The Chargers linebacker had been commuting from Newport to the team's training facility in El Segundo, a journey that now takes him as little as 15 minutes.

Getting Mack closer to work was the easy part. Creating a home in the sky that could accommodate two energetic young boys, the physical demands of an NFL career and the couple's respective tastes in design proved to be a considerably bigger undertaking.

The Macks tapped Los Angeles interior designer Ryan Saghian to reimagine their penthouse, embarking on a two-year renovation that stripped the residence down to its studs.

The couple unveiled the finished product in a Nov. 25 feature with Architectural Digest, and the level of customization is remarkable, even by professional athlete standards.

Inside Khalil Mack and Wife Brianna's Los Angeles Penthouse

With football occupying much of her husband's time, Brianna was heavily involved in the design process. She knew Mack's preference for understated interiors and found ways to incorporate her own appreciation for art, fashion and statement pieces without overwhelming the space.

A striking Ferrari Sheppard painting greets guests upon entering the residence. Elsewhere, rich wood finishes, earthy textiles, marble and Roman clay walls give the penthouse a warmth often missing from contemporary luxury high-rises.

The kitchen is particularly impressive, with an expansive quartzite island, custom wood cabinetry and Wolf appliances. Despite having a private chef, Mack still gets behind the stove to make breakfast for his family on his days off.

The couple's travels are documented throughout the home, including a wall of decorative Hermès plates collected from Lapérouse in Paris.

Perhaps the most extravagant piece in the residence, however, is tucked away in the primary bathroom.

A massive black marble soaking tub sits between two rain showers. According to Architectural Digest, the tub weighed so much that the building had to approve its transportation in the elevator. The bathroom also features a steam room with a sculptural travertine lounger and black-and-cream marble checkerboard flooring.

From a Private Recovery Suite to a Rolls-Royce-Inspired Movie Theater

For a player who makes his living getting to opposing quarterbacks, having somewhere to recover from the physical toll of football was essential.

The renovation made room for a hyperbaric chamber and a dedicated massage area, giving Mack the convenience of recovering in the privacy of his own home.

“I needed a spot like this to just relax and recover,” Mack told Architectural Digest.

Brianna, meanwhile, has her own space for hair and makeup.

The couple's private movie theater might be the most enviable room in the penthouse. Outfitted with custom modular seating, a candy bar and padded walls, the room also boasts a fiber-optic ceiling modeled after one of Rolls-Royce's signature luxury features.

Mack can study game film on the big screen, though he prefers using the room for family movie nights.

The One Thing Brianna Mack Wouldn't Compromise On

Moving into a penthouse meant that the couple's sons, Deuce, 5, and Kylo, 4, would no longer have a backyard.

Brianna made addressing that a priority before the couple had even settled on the home's finishes.

A former guest room was converted into an indoor playground, complete with colorful rock-climbing walls, gymnastics rings and padded surfaces. Soundproofing was installed to give the boys the freedom to play without worrying about the neighbors downstairs.

“We never want to restrain them from being who they are,” Brianna said.

The boys' bedroom offers another particularly personal glimpse into the family's life. Their custom-built twin beds sit alongside a collection of footballs from their father's career, displayed on the wall.

And now, with considerably less of his day spent navigating Southern California traffic, Mack has more time to enjoy the home his wife spent two years helping bring to life.