Paul Pierce earned a fortune during his 19-year NBA career. These days, the Boston Celtics legend says he's struggling to keep up with his bills.

New details about the Hall of Famer's finances have emerged in an ongoing court dispute with his ex-wife, Princess Santiago. According to court documents obtained by TMZ, Pierce claims he is "drowning financially" after losing his television job with Fox Sports.

The figures offer a rare look at the 49-year-old's monthly expenses, which reportedly exceed $100,000 when his family support obligations and personal spending are combined.

And despite earning millions during his playing days, Pierce says his current income is no longer enough to comfortably cover those costs.

Inside Paul Pierce's Reported Monthly Expenses

According to the court documents, Pierce pays approximately $30,000 per month in child support and another $20,000 in spousal support.

That amounts to roughly $50,000 every month before accounting for his own living expenses.

Pierce also reportedly spends another $50,000 per month on general bills and personal expenses. The breakdown includes approximately $5,000 for groceries, $7,000 for dining out, $1,000 for clothing and $3,500 for entertainment.

Those four categories alone total $16,500, with the remaining expenses attributed to other bills and miscellaneous costs.

Combined, the reported figures put Pierce's monthly financial commitments at approximately $100,000, or around $1.2 million annually if those expenses remain consistent.

It's a substantial amount, even for someone who spent nearly two decades among the NBA's highest-paid players.

Pierce reportedly told the court that his most recent Fox Sports paycheck arrived in August. He also disclosed approximately $300,000 in bank funds and another $3 million in property holdings.

Those assets complicate the picture. While Pierce says he is having trouble meeting his monthly obligations, his reported financial disclosures do not suggest he has no money or assets remaining.

Rather, the dispute centers on whether his current financial circumstances justify changing the payments he is required to make.

Why Paul Pierce Is Seeking Financial Relief

Pierce is asking the court to terminate his spousal support payments to Santiago, arguing that he is experiencing significant financial difficulty.

He is also seeking reimbursement of $50,000 in legal fees, according to the reported filing.

Santiago, however, disputes his characterization of his finances.

In an earlier court filing, she reportedly pointed to Pierce's NBA earnings, estimated at approximately $195 million to $203 million over his career, and argued that his past income and spending history should be considered when evaluating his request.

The disagreement comes amid a complicated period in Pierce's post-basketball career.

After retiring from the NBA in 2017, the 2008 champion transitioned into television analysis. He worked for ESPN before leaving the network in 2021, then joined Fox Sports in 2024.

His time at Fox included appearances on "Undisputed" and later "Speak," but both programs have since ended, leaving Pierce without that source of television income.

For a player who spent much of his career enjoying financial security, the reported court documents reveal how dramatically his circumstances have changed since retirement.

Pierce's basketball accomplishments remain unquestioned. He spent 15 seasons with the Celtics, won an NBA championship in 2008 and earned 10 All-Star selections before being inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2021.

But the latest court filings concern a very different set of numbers.

And with Pierce and Santiago presenting competing accounts of his ability to pay, it will ultimately be up to the court to determine whether his financial obligations should change.

