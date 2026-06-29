Some friendships just make perfect sense. Jalen Brunson and Mariska Hargitay isn't one of them.

Yet over the past year, the New York Knicks superstar and the "Law & Order: SVU" icon have quietly become one of New York City's most unexpected celebrity duos, bonding over basketball, Broadway and a genuine admiration for each other's work.

That friendship was on full display Friday night.

Brunson surprised Hargitay by attending her performance in the Broadway production of "Every Brilliant Thing," later reuniting with the Emmy-winning actress backstage in a heartwarming moment that highlighted just how close the two have become.

The Knicks captain watched the show from the audience before posing for photos with Hargitay alongside their spouses, Ali Marks and Peter Hermann. According to People, the couples later enjoyed dinner together after the performance.

Jalen Brunson's appearance became one of the night's biggest moments

While theatergoers arrived at New York City's Hudson Theatre to watch Hargitay's acclaimed performance in "Every Brilliant Thing," many ended up celebrating one of New York's biggest sports stars, too.

Brunson was seated in the center orchestra Friday night when Hargitay incorporated his No. 11 Knicks jersey into the production.

Near the end of the play, her character pulled the jersey from a box as part of the performance, prompting the audience to erupt in cheers before giving Brunson a standing ovation.

Rather than soaking in the spotlight, Brunson quietly slipped out before the show's conclusion and headed backstage to congratulate Hargitay personally.

Exclusive photos published by People showed Brunson and Marks posing with Hargitay and Hermann after the performance before the foursome continued the celebration over dinner.

The reunion reflected the genuine friendship the two have built over the past year.

"It was so sweet. He was congratulating her and telling her how much he loved the show. She was so thrilled he was there. You could see how much admiration they have for one another."

Brunson has also previously shared that appearing on an episode of "Law & Order: SVU" is something he'd love to do during an NBA offseason, a possibility Hargitay has enthusiastically embraced.

How the Knicks Created One of New York's Most Unexpected Celebrity Friendships

Long before Friday night's Broadway reunion, Hargitay had become one of the Knicks' most recognizable celebrity supporters.

She was a familiar face at Madison Square Garden throughout New York's championship run and celebrated alongside the team after Brunson led the franchise to its first NBA title in more than five decades.

During the championship parade, Hargitay even wore a custom shirt reading "Brilliant Thing #11: The Knicks," combining the title of her Broadway production with Brunson's jersey number.

The admiration has always gone both ways.

Brunson has often spoken about growing up watching "Law & Order: SVU" with his family, once admitting he was genuinely starstruck when he first met Hargitay.

The three-time All-Star has described the series as a regular part of his childhood and later joked that he'd happily trade the basketball court for a cameo on the long-running NBC drama.

For Hargitay, Brunson has become much more than a favorite athlete.

Earlier this year, she revealed that she keeps a photo of the Knicks captain in her dressing room while performing "Every Brilliant Thing," explaining that his focus, discipline and leadership inspire her before every show.

Their friendship has continued to grow beyond basketball as well. Brunson attended the premiere of Hargitay's documentary, "My Mom Jayne," last year, while Hargitay has repeatedly shown up for some of the biggest moments of his career, from Knicks playoff games to the championship parade through the streets of Manhattan.

Friday night's Broadway reunion was simply the latest reminder that one of New York City's most unlikely friendships has quietly become one of its most genuine.

