Jared Goff's Wife Christen Calls Him Out After Lions Win

Jared Goff had every reason to celebrate after the Detroit Lions' latest win. He just might have gotten a little carried away.

The veteran quarterback helped lead Detroit to a convincing 45-21 victory over the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, October 11, and even got to show off a side of his game that Lions fans rarely see: his running ability.

Naturally, Goff wasn't about to let his unlikely rushing touchdown go uncelebrated.

On Tuesday, October 13, the 32-year-old quarterback shared a series of photos on Instagram, writing, "Where she at? #TOC (Tweaking Outta Control)."

His teammates were all for it. His wife, Christen Goff, had a slightly different reaction.

And she managed to get her point across with just one word.

Christen Goff Playfully Calls Out Jared on Instagram

"Jared."

That was Christen's entire response to her husband's Instagram post.

No explanation. No follow-up. Just his name, which somehow said everything.

The comment quickly caught the attention of Lions fans, racking up more than 9,000 likes as people enjoyed the couple's playful exchange.

Goff's teammates weren't about to miss an opportunity to join the fun, either.

Wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown and running back Jahmyr Gibbs both dropped "TOC" in the comments, while offensive lineman Tate Ratledge chimed in with a goat emoji.

For anyone familiar with Goff's playing style, it's easy to understand why the quarterback was enjoying his moment.

He's built his NFL career on his ability to operate from the pocket, not on breaking away from defenders or making spectacular plays with his legs. A rushing touchdown is hardly an everyday occurrence for the former No. 1 overall pick.

But with Detroit facing third-and-goal against Arizona, Goff got his chance to finish the drive himself.

After Gibbs was stopped short of the end zone, the Lions turned to their quarterback, who punched the ball in to extend Detroit's lead to 38-14.

It was the kind of play that gave Goff a little extra reason to enjoy the victory, even if Christen wasn't going to let his Instagram celebration go unchecked.

Jared and Christen Goff Have Plenty to Celebrate

The exchange offered another glimpse into the couple's relationship, which began long before Goff became the face of Detroit's offense.

Jared and Christen started dating in 2019, while the quarterback was still playing for the Los Angeles Rams. When Goff was traded to Detroit in 2021, Christen made the move to Michigan with him.

The couple got engaged during a trip to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, in 2022 before tying the knot at Ojai Valley Inn in California in June 2024.

Their family grew the following year when they welcomed their first child, daughter Romy Isabelle Goff, in 2025. Romy celebrated her first birthday this past July.

Christen, a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model, has been a regular presence at Lions games throughout her husband's time in Detroit. More recently, she's been joined by their daughter as the two cheer him on from the stands.

And while Goff has plenty of experience handling the pressure that comes with being an NFL quarterback, his wife's latest Instagram comment suggests she has no trouble keeping him humble.

Detroit heads into its bye week with a 3-2 record and a convincing win over Arizona to build on.

Goff also has a rushing touchdown to celebrate, which doesn't happen often enough for him to take it for granted.

Christen, however, seems perfectly content to let him enjoy the moment.

Just not too much.

