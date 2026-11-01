Before Jared Goff turned his attention to the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, he had two very important people to see.

The Detroit Lions quarterback shared a sweet moment with his wife, Christen Harper Goff, and their young daughter, Romy, on the field at Ford Field ahead of the Nov. 1 matchup.

The NFL captured the family reunion in a video shared on Instagram alongside FOX Sports, offering fans a glimpse of Goff's life beyond football just before kickoff.

And for a few moments, the game could wait.

Jared Goff Enjoys Sweet Family Moment Before Lions Game

In the video, Goff approaches Christen, who is holding their daughter near the sideline. Dressed in a gray Lions hoodie, black shorts and a baseball cap, the quarterback stops to greet his wife and little girl.

The moment gets even sweeter when Goff takes Romy into his arms.

Wearing a denim jacket with a Lions patch on the back, the little girl looks perfectly dressed for her dad's game. Goff holds her close while Christen smiles and leans in to give her a kiss.

The family spends a few more moments together as fans nearby watch and take photos.

The NFL shared the clip with a simple caption: "this is what it's all about 🫶"

It's a fitting description of a moment that had nothing to do with touchdowns, passing yards or the final score.

NFL Fans React to Jared Goff's Family Moment

The video quickly attracted affectionate reactions from fans, including a few who couldn't resist giving the entire Goff family a football-inspired nickname.

"The GOAT, Mrs. GOAT, and Baby GOAT 🐐," one commenter wrote.

Another added, "Look at my QB, so inspirational 🙌🐐"

Others appreciated the glimpse of Goff as a husband and father, rather than the quarterback they typically see leading Detroit's offense.

"This is what sports are all about ❤️❤️," one fan commented.

Goff and Christen welcomed Romy in July 2025, making the 2026 NFL season another chapter in their lives as parents. Christen, a model and longtime supporter of the Lions quarterback, has frequently been seen cheering him on throughout his career.

Sunday's game against Minnesota brought another opportunity for the family to share a moment together before Goff headed back to work.

For Lions fans, the video was a reminder that even on a busy NFL Sunday, some of the best moments happen before the opening kickoff.

