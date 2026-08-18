Jason Kelce Marketing Stunt Makes Hilarious Demand For Fans To Send Him This Liquid

Jason Kelce has a bizzare ask for fans -- their urine.

The Super Bowl champion went viral for his new marketing stunt supporting his Garage Beer brand and Liquid Death, that asks fans to send in their pee to help cool AI data centers.

Kelce explains in the ad, “AI data centers waste millions of gallons of water. That’s why Liquid Death and Garage Beer decided to team up: We want your pee … to cool these data centers.”

The retired Philadelphia Eagles star not only has the odd ask from fans, he also sings a song in the ad to get his point across.

“We want your pee, please give us your pee. Let’s pee on computers together,” Jason sings alongside Liquid Death’s mascot, Murder Man as they take a walk in an open field. “‘Cause we need lots of pee, endless gallons of pee. Join our important endeavor. We want your pee, please give us your pee. Let’s pee on computers together to save humanity, we want your pee.”

The Science Behind Jason Kelce's New Ad

While Kelce used a fun and entertaining way to explain an important message, the water usage by data centers in the age of artificial intelligence has become a topic of conversation. According to the Florida Water & Pollution Control Operators Association, a mid-size U.S. data center consumes about 300,000 gallons of water daily, while large hyperscale or AI-focused facilities can use up to 5 million gallons per day. There are about 3,000 to 5,400 active and operational data centers in the U.S.

As for Kelce's solution, human urine is about 91 to 95% water, with people producing three to eight cups, according to the Cleveland Clinic.

Why is Kelce Marketing Garage Beer?

Garage Beer is an American-style light craft lager that is 95 calories. The brand launched in 2023, with Jason and his brother Travis Kelce signing on as co-owners in 2024 by purchasing a majority stake and holding the largest investor position in the company, plus agreeing to actively participate in the company's operations and viral marketing campaigns.

The beer brand is one of the few brands that Jason has his hands in. He is also the owner of Underdog Apparel and has worked with Homage alongside Travis on merchandise for their "New Heights" podcast. The Super Bowl champion has also appeared in ads for Buffalo Wild Wings, Campbell's, and Bazooka Candy Brands over the years.

Jan 21, 2024; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Taylor Swift watches the game as Jason Kelce drinks a beer during the Kansas City Chiefs game in the 2024 AFC divisional round game between against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect