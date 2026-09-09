Jazz Chisholm Jr. has never exactly dressed to disappear into a crowd.

On Monday night, the New York Yankees star arrived at the US Open in a distressed gray T-shirt, oversized black cargo shorts, loafers, a Yankees cap and a purple-and-white striped sweater slung over his shoulders. There were chains, bracelets and a watch in the mix, too.

But nobody was talking about the accessories.

Printed in enormous black letters across Chisholm’s shirt were four words: “I’m a VIRGIN.”

That was all it took.

Photos of the 28-year-old infielder on the US Open Blue Carpet quickly made the rounds online, turning what had been an off-day trip to Flushing Meadows with his Yankees teammates into an unexpected fashion moment. The US Open included Chisholm among the stars in attendance Monday, alongside a celebrity crowd that also featured Carmelo Anthony, Questlove and Joe Keery.

And whether fans understood the shirt or not, it certainly did its job.

Jazz Chisholm Jr.’s US Open Shirt Gets People Talking

Chisholm was hardly the only Yankee to make the short trip to Queens.

Aaron Judge attended with his wife, Samantha Bracksieck, while Ben Rice, Cody Bellinger, José Caballero, George Lombard Jr., Clarke Schmidt and Spencer Jones were also among the Yankees who took advantage of the team's day off.

Chisholm, however, arrived dressed for something other than a quiet night in the stands.

His oversized gray tee was distressed with several small holes, with “I’m a VIRGIN” covering most of the front. He paired it with loose black cargo shorts that fell below the knee, white crew socks and black loafers, then draped the striped sweater over his shoulders.

The reaction online was immediate.

“That shirt is ....something,” one fan wrote, while another was even less convinced by the full ensemble: “that fit is truly horrendous.”

Chisholm is no stranger to making fashion part of his public persona. Earlier this year, he hosted the second edition of his Tunnel Fits & Kicks Fashion Show, an event that combined his interest in fashion with fundraising through the Jazz Chisholm Jr. Foundation. The Yankees documented the event, which raised $200,000, with a portion earmarked for a music room at Community School 55 in the Bronx.

He has even managed to turn his actual Yankees uniform into a fashion experiment. In May, Chisholm borrowed Giancarlo Stanton's pants during the Subway Series after previously trying teammate Trent Grisham's. He liked Stanton's look enough to declare he had no intention of giving the pants back.

In other words, Monday's outfit may have surprised plenty of people. Chisholm treating clothes as another way to have some fun was considerably less surprising.

Yankees Stars Spend Their Day Off at the US Open

The Yankees contingent picked a big night to visit Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Coco Gauff defeated fellow American Iva Jovic 6-1, 6-4 in the Round of 16, sending the 2023 US Open champion into her third quarterfinal in New York. Gauff will face reigning French Open champion Mirra Andreeva next.

For Chisholm, the trip also came during an important stretch away from the tennis court.

The Yankees entered Tuesday with only 19 games remaining in the regular season, and Judge returned to their lineup against the Colorado Rockies after missing 100 days with a rib fracture.

Chisholm will have plenty to worry about on the field during the final weeks of the season.

For one night in Queens, though, four words on a T-shirt were enough to make him one of the most talked-about Yankees in the building.

