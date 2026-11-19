The owner of the New York Jets is making a major acquisition away from the football field.

Woody Johnson has reportedly agreed to purchase an apartment on Manhattan's Upper East Side for a staggering $58 million. And the man he's buying it from is every bit as recognizable in billionaire circles.

Citadel founder and hedge fund billionaire Ken Griffin is parting ways with his sprawling Park Avenue residence in a private transaction, according to The Wall Street Journal.

The apartment never even hit the open market.

For Johnson, the purchase marks a return to one of New York City's most prestigious pockets of real estate, where he previously owned a property that commanded an even heftier price tag.

What $58 Million Buys Woody Johnson in Manhattan

Johnson's soon-to-be residence is a roughly 8,500-square-foot duplex in one of Manhattan's most exclusive residential buildings.

Dating back to around 1930, the Upper East Side building contains only about 30 apartments, offering a level of privacy that is increasingly difficult to come by in New York City.

Griffin acquired the two-story residence in 2025 for $45 million from Julia Koch, the widow of billionaire businessman David Koch.

Just a year later, Griffin stands to collect an additional $13 million on the property before transaction costs and other expenses.

Perhaps the most interesting detail about the deal, however, is who Johnson could count among his new neighbors.

Griffin spent another $38 million earlier this year on a neighboring apartment spanning approximately 7,500 square feet. The billionaire is retaining ownership of that residence, according to Robb Report.

Woody Johnson's History of Multimillion-Dollar Real Estate Deals

As extravagant as a $58 million apartment might sound, it hardly represents uncharted territory for the Jets owner.

In 2015, Johnson sold his former Fifth Avenue duplex to billionaire businessman Leonard Blavatnik for an eye-popping $77.5 million.

The heir to the Johnson & Johnson fortune also reportedly owns homes in Bedminster, New Jersey, and Palm Beach, Florida.

His latest real estate transaction, meanwhile, represents a relatively small piece of Griffin's extensive property holdings.

In 2019, the Citadel founder made national headlines when he spent $238 million on a roughly 24,000-square-foot Manhattan penthouse, establishing what was then a record for the most expensive residential sale in American history.

Griffin's real estate portfolio reportedly totals $1.5 billion and includes properties in some of the world's most desirable destinations, including Aspen, London and Saint-Tropez.

Now, two of the country's wealthiest businessmen, one of whom owns an NFL franchise, are poised to become neighbors on the Upper East Side.

