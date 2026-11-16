Joe Burrow and Girlfriend Olivia Ponton — All About the Bengals QB's Rumored Romance

Joe Burrow is used to being in the spotlight, because that's simply the life of a big-named quarterback in the NFL. His performances on the field put him in the public eye, but he's much more guarded when it comes to his personal life. Burrow has made it known that some things are better kept private.

So, it goes without saying that Burrow and Olivia Ponton have kept people guessing about their relationship for quite some time. The quarterback and the model have been linked for nearly two years, but neither has publicly confirmed their status. That hasn't stopped the rumors, or the occasional public sighting, from keeping the conversation going.

The Story Behind Joe Burrow and Reported Girlfriend Olivia Ponton

The two were first connected in December 2024 after Ponton reportedly identified herself as Burrow's employee while reporting a break-in at his Ohio home. The incident also prompted Burrow to make it known that he wasn't comfortable with the amount of personal information circulating about his life.

"I feel like my privacy has been violated in more ways than one," Burrow said at a Bengals press conference at the time. He added that more information was already out there than he wanted people to know or that he cared to share. He didn't mention Ponton by name or offer details about their relationship.

Since then, the pair have been spotted together at several public events. They attended a Fanatics Flag Football Classic party hosted by Tom Brady in March 2026, along with a Los Angeles pool party that same month, according to the New York Post. They were also seen together at a Met Gala after-party in May.

Ponton has occasionally shared bits of her travels and everyday life on social media, but neither she nor Burrow has made a public announcement about their relationship.

Olivia Ponton Made the Trip to Madrid When the Bengals Played in Spain

Ponton also made the trip to Madrid when the Bengals traveled to Spain to face the Atlanta Falcons. She shared a few glimpses of her visit on Instagram, including a photo of the famous Puerta de Alcalá and a stop at Italian restaurant Bel Mondo in her Instagram Stories, according to the New York Post. Although she never publicly confirmed that the trip was to support Burrow, the timing certainly caught fans' attention as the quarterback prepared for Cincinnati's international matchup.

For now, the two appear comfortable keeping that part of their lives out of the spotlight. Burrow has been particularly clear about wanting some privacy, and the couple have largely let the rumors speak for themselves rather than offering the public a closer look.