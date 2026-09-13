Joe Burrow is officially back in the game-day tunnel.

The Cincinnati Bengals quarterback arrived at Paycor Stadium on Sunday for the team's Week 1 opener with a look that required no bright colors or flashy accessories to make an impression.

Burrow paired a loose black short-sleeve shirt with wide-leg cream trousers, a black belt and black shoes. With his glasses on and a water bottle in hand, the quarterback made his way through the stadium hallway before getting down to considerably more important business.

The Bengals knew exactly what they had on their hands.

“QB1 fit check,” the team captioned the four-second arrival video on X.

And people were clearly checking. The clip had already piled up more than 3 million views within hours of being posted Sunday.

Joe Burrow Brings His Game-Day Style Back for 2026

Burrow's arrival fits have become part of the Sunday routine in Cincinnati, although predicting what he will wear has never been particularly easy.

That's by design.

“My sense of style varies day-to-day,” Burrow told Sports Illustrated in 2025. “I wake up, feel the color and find the fit that matches what I’m looking for.”

Sunday's choice landed on the understated end of the Burrow spectrum.

Rather than the bold prints, colorful suits or statement pieces he has worn in the past, the Bengals star kept the palette almost entirely black and cream. The exaggerated proportions of his trousers did most of the work, giving an otherwise simple outfit a distinctly fashion-forward finish.

Burrow has increasingly become a fixture at the intersection of football and fashion. He has attended the Met Gala, appeared at Paris Fashion Week and landed on the cover of Sports Illustrated's 2025 Style Issue.

He has also embraced the growing attention surrounding what NFL players wear before games.

“I think more young women, or people who might not have known or cared about football at all beforehand, are paying attention to what people are wearing in the tunnel,” Burrow told SI earlier this year. “I do think it brings more fans, honestly.”

His first tunnel appearance of the new season certainly didn't go unnoticed.

Joe Burrow Opens the Bengals’ Season at Home

Once the fit check was complete, Burrow had a football game to worry about.

Cincinnati opened its 2026 season Sunday against Baker Mayfield and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Paycor Stadium, beginning Burrow's seventh NFL season.

The matchup also brought together two former No. 1 overall draft picks at quarterback. Mayfield went first to the Cleveland Browns in 2018, while Cincinnati selected Burrow with the top pick two years later.

For Burrow and the Bengals, Sunday marked the beginning of another season with expectations extending well beyond Week 1.

For the quarterback's game-day wardrobe, it also offered the first entry in what has become its own weekly show.

The Bengals called it a fit check.

More than 3 million views later, plenty of people had apparently passed the assignment.

