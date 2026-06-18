Jordyn Woods' Good Luck Charm Just Took Its Victory Lap Through New York

The New York Knicks finally got their championship parade.

Jordyn Woods' good luck charm got one too.

After spending weeks becoming one of the most unexpected storylines of the Knicks' championship run, the orange purse Woods carried throughout the playoffs made one final appearance Thursday as hundreds of thousands of fans packed New York City's streets to celebrate the franchise's first NBA title since 1973.

By the time the parade rolled through Manhattan, the bag was no longer just an accessory.

It had become part of Knicks lore.

And Woods made sure it was along for the ride.

Photos and videos from the parade showed Woods carrying the now-famous orange purse that fans had come to associate with New York's remarkable postseason run.

The bag even received its own moment in the spotlight when New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani posed with it during the celebration, a sign of just how deeply the unlikely playoff superstition had embedded itself into the championship story.

For most teams, championship memories are built around trophies, game-winning shots and iconic photographs.

For the Knicks, apparently, they also include a handbag.

How Jordyn Woods' Purse Became a Knicks Playoff Phenomenon

What started as a simple game-day accessory gradually became one of the most talked-about side stories of the Knicks' postseason.

Throughout New York's playoff run, Woods, who is engaged to Knicks star Karl-Anthony Towns, repeatedly arrived carrying the same orange purse from her Woods by Jordyn collection. As the wins piled up, fans began noticing.

Then Woods leaned into the superstition herself.

During an appearance on the podcast "Are You OK?" before the Finals, she revealed that the purse had become her personal good luck charm.

"Mine has been my bag," Woods said. "And so far, 14-0."

That comment only added fuel to the growing legend.

Soon, Knicks fans were tracking the bag almost as closely as the team's injury report. Social media posts about the purse regularly generated thousands of reactions, while game broadcasts occasionally caught glimpses of it courtside.

Even Towns joined the fun.

After the Knicks captured the championship, he joked that Woods' orange purse deserved recognition for its role in the team's success.

"It's one of the greatest clothing articles in the history of basketball," Towns said in a video that quickly spread across social media.

At that point, the purse had officially graduated from accessory to playoff mascot.

The Good Luck Charm Got Its Own Parade Moment

By the time the parade rolled through New York, the orange clutch had become more than a courtside accessory.

It had gone undefeated with Woods, earned shout-outs from Towns, sparked jokes from Knicks fans and sold out after becoming one of the strangest breakout stars of the team’s playoff run.

So when Woods brought it to the parade, the moment landed exactly the way it should have.

The players had the trophy. The city had its celebration.

And the bag had its victory lap.