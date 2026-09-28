Matthew Stafford's night in Denver didn't end the way he wanted.

But wherever the Los Angeles Rams quarterback looked before Sunday's game, there was no mistaking who had made the trip to be there for him.

Stafford's wife, Kelly, brought all four of the couple's daughters along for the Rams' Sunday Night Football matchup against the Denver Broncos, turning the road trip into a full-family affair.

Kelly shared glimpses of the trip on social media, including the girls together before takeoff and decked out in Rams gear as they prepared to cheer on their dad. The Staffords are parents to four daughters: twins Chandler and Sawyer, Hunter and Tyler.

For a family that has spent so much of its life around football, this was another night centered around No. 9.

Only this one came with a painful ending.

Kelly Stafford Brings All Four Girls to Cheer on Dad

Kelly has never exactly been a quiet observer when it comes to her husband's career, and neither are their daughters.

Sunday was no exception.

Rather than watch Matthew's latest road game from home, Kelly packed up the girls and headed to Denver. She documented part of their journey on Instagram Stories, including a photo of the four sisters together in yellow Rams apparel before the flight.

It made for a sweet scene before what would become one of the wildest finishes of the young NFL season.

The Rams carried a 16-0 lead into halftime and appeared to be firmly in control before Denver stormed back. What followed was a frantic fourth quarter and three lead changes in the final five minutes.

Stafford still nearly authored one more comeback.

With Los Angeles trailing in the final minute, the veteran quarterback drove the Rams from their own 33-yard line deep into Denver territory. The comeback bid finally ended when Talanoa Hufanga intercepted Stafford in the end zone on the final play, sealing a 30-26 Broncos win.

Stafford finished the night with 390 passing yards and two touchdowns as Los Angeles fell to 1-2.

Matthew Stafford Still Had His Biggest Fans in His Corner

The final score couldn't erase what had already made the night special for the Stafford family.

For Kelly and the girls, Sunday's trip was about Dad.

They have grown up with NFL Sundays as part of the family calendar, from home games in Los Angeles to road trips like this one. And as Stafford continues another season in a career that has stretched nearly two decades, his four daughters are old enough to experience those Sundays right alongside him.

This time, that meant boarding a plane, breaking out the Rams gear and heading to Denver together.

The football part hurt. The family part was something else entirely.

Stafford walked out of Denver with a loss Sunday night. He also walked out knowing four little girls and their mom had made the trip to make sure Dad never had to wonder who was in his corner.

