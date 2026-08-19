Kim Kardashian to Produce Reality Show About Baseball Moms

Kim Kardashian is in her producing era.

While the notable reality star is known for her moments in front of the camera, she will be in a different chair to executive produce "Team Moms: Baseball."

The reality show will follow a group of parents whose sons attend Legendary Prep Academy. The school is based in Scottsdale, Arizona, and specializes in premier baseball training that is devoted to sculpting the next generation of baseball stars.

The show will also be showing the drama unfolding behind the scenes when it comes to the parents of these rising athletes.

“We knew immediately there was something special about this world. These families are passionate, competitive, and completely all in when it comes to their kids — and sometimes what happens in the stands is just as intense as what happens on the field. That’s what makes Team Moms: Baseball so much fun to watch,” said executive producers Kardashian and Natalie Ento said in a statement to Deadline.

Alongside Kardashian and Ento, the show is produced by ITV America (Love Island USA), Kim Kardashian Productions, and Skydance Sports. ITV America executive producers are Mioshi Hill, Jordana Hochman, Jeremiah Smith, and Tom Ciaccio. Jesse Sisgold and Jon Weinbach are the executive producers for Skydance Sports.

Meet The Cast of "Team Moms: Baseball"

The show will follow seven families, including the Baldri family, which consists of Rylee, Dallas, and their son Salvatore. The Baldris are described as dedicated to winning and not turning down a glass of wine to celebrate.

The Dunmar family features Melanie, Jon, and KJ, and Jon is not afraid of drama. The Feldhacker family is comprised of Heather, Scott, and Stryker, and they have co-parenting down to a science. The Taylor family consists of Trina, Joey, and Jett Taylor, who are happily retired at 40 and known to throw a party.

Release Date For "Team Moms: Baseball"

Fans will not have to wait too long to get their eyes on Kardashian's next project. "Team Moms: Baseball" will be available on Paramount + on Thursday, September 24.

Kardashian got her start on reality TV with E!'s "Keeping Up With the Kardashians," which ran for 20 seasons over nearly 14 years. The family has since moved to Hulu for "The Kardashians" to document their socialite lifestyle, which began in 2022.

The SKIMS co-founder has also been a part of scripted series, landing roles in "American Horror Story" and the scripted legal drama "All's Fair."