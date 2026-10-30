Kylie Kelce is usually happy to laugh at herself. But when strangers start questioning decisions involving her children, her patience has limits.

The wife of former Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce recently found herself defending an unusual detail about the family's living arrangements: They own multiple neighboring properties.

What began as an Instagram post about their home turned into a conversation about privacy, security and why Kylie isn't interested in explaining her family's choices to people on the internet.

During the Oct. 29 episode of her "Not Gonna Lie" podcast, the 34-year-old mother of four admitted she had personally jumped into the comments to set someone straight.

And she didn't exactly sugarcoat her response.

Kylie Kelce Explains Why Her Family Bought Neighboring Homes

While chatting with comedian Nikki Glaser about online criticism, Kylie recalled coming across an Instagram account called Celeb Homes that had shared an aerial view of the property she shares with Jason and their daughters.

The post included details about where the family lives, something Kylie understandably wasn't thrilled to see circulating online.

"They put a bird's eye view of where we live with our children, and they were trying to give details of our property," she explained.

But what really bothered her was the response after she explained that the family had purchased another house next door.

"They were like, 'why would you need this many houses?' And I'm like, 'for [expletive] security and privacy, you pieces of [expletive],'" Kylie recalled.

The couple, who married in 2018, are raising four young daughters: Wyatt, Elliotte, Bennett and Finnley. For Kylie, having control over the neighboring properties isn't about collecting houses. It's about protecting the space where her children grow up.

Kylie Kelce Admits She Couldn't Resist Responding

Kylie told Glaser that she actually left a comment on the Instagram post, explaining exactly why the family had purchased the surrounding properties.

"Why would anyone need three neighboring properties? For safety, privacy, and security. Get the f outta here," she wrote.

And while Kylie had plenty more to say, Instagram apparently wasn't interested in publishing all of it.

"I think I typed 'get [expletive].' And then when I tried to post it, it wouldn't let me," she joked. "Why? I want to tell people to get [expletive]."

It's the kind of unfiltered moment that has made Kylie a fan favorite since launching her podcast. She's never been particularly interested in pretending that every comment rolls off her back.

This time, though, the subject was more personal than an opinion about her podcast or her husband.

With four young daughters at home and a family whose fame extends well beyond football, Kylie made one thing perfectly clear: Their privacy isn't up for public debate.

