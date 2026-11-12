Kyrie Irving's Inspirational Gesture to Social Influencer Tristan Jass After Brain Surgery

Tristan Jass, the basketball creator who has inspired so many players, was in a tough spot when he worked out with Kyrie Irving and NBA trainer Phil Handy, just three months after having brain surgery.

Tristan Jass is a talented basketball player, but is better known as a social media influencer who gained notoriety through hisviral basketball trick-shot videos and engaging social media content on YouTube and social platforms, where he has amassed millions of followers.

Jass' Brain Surgery

In December 2025, Jass underwent brain surgery, and about three months later, he returned to the court to work out with Irving and Handy.



Jass had been inspired by Irving for years and even incorporated some of Irving's moves into his own game to gain a following on social media.

On November 11, Tristan Jass publicly thanked Kyrie Irving for the opportunity to work out with him. However, the workout itself was just a small portion of what the basketball creator has been sharing with his fans.

Tristan Jass Faced an Uncertain Future After Brain Surgery

Feb 16, 2024; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Tristan Jass (22) of Team Stephen A shoots against Puka Nacua (17) of Team Shannon in the first quarter during the All Star Celebrity Game at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

For years, basketball had been a part of Jass' life. He had built up a following on social media, making videos of creative layups, trick shots and basketball challenges. But after his brain surgery, he wasn't sure if he would be able to play basketball again.

Jass had undergone regular brain MRIs for six years prior to his surgery, as reported by Us Weekly in December 2025. Following a scan in November of that year, Jass' doctors decided that surgery was necessary.

The basketball player was concerned about a number of things, including losing his memory, his speech and possibly not being able to play basketball again. For someone who had built a career around basketball, the thought of not being able to play again was terrifying.

The surgery took place in December 2025, and Jass began documenting his recovery for the people who followed his basketball career.

Kyrie Irving Gave Jass a Moment He'll Never Forget

Nov 9, 2026; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving (11) looks on during the game between the Mavericks and the Pacers at the American Airlines Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

About three months after surgery, Jass had the opportunity to work out with Irving at the Dallas Mavericks' arena.

I want to publicly thank @KyrieIrving. Just 3 months after having a brain tumor removed from my brain, he let me join him for a pregame workout during my first time back on the basketball court. A moment I’ll never forget! 🤞 pic.twitter.com/yDOuYOQ06Z — Tristan Jass (@TristanJass) November 10, 2026

The basketball creator was able to share a moment with NBA star Kyrie Irving that he wouldn't forget anytime soon. Irving was more than just another NBA player to Jass, as the ball-handler was the inspiration for Jass' style of play that the basketball creator used to gain a following online.

The two had also spent time together before Jass underwent surgery. In July 2025, Mavericks On SI reported that Irving was on an outdoor basketball court with Jass during a Twitch livestream, where the NBA star discussed the play that led to his ACL injury.

He also worked out with NBA trainer Phil Handy, giving Jass the opportunity to work on basketball skills with two people who have spent years working at the highest level of basketball.

The basketball creator documented the moment in a video titled I Trained with Kyrie Irving!

As Jass explains in the November 11 report regarding his message to Irving, the basketball creator had been dealing with uncertainty regarding his health for months. He didn't know if he would be able to play basketball again.

Now he was sharing the court with one of the players who had inspired him.

Jass Continued Reaching New Milestones After His Return

Feb 16, 2024; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Tristan Jass of Team Stephen A on the red carpet before the All Star Celebrity Game at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

While his return to basketball included a workout with NBA star Kyrie Irving, the creator of basketball content has continued to reach new milestones.

Jass has continued to share his progress in returning to basketball with fans through several videos.

A video of Jass making his first dunk since his brain surgery is another milestone in the basketball player's return to basketball.

He also documented his return to more competitive basketball in a video titled My First Pro Run Since Brain Surgery!

Those moments show that his return involved more than one workout with an NBA star. Jass was gradually getting back to the game he loved while allowing his audience to follow along.

In June of this year, Jass was on Thanasis Antetokounmpo's Thanalysis podcast, where the two discussed Jass' health issues and his recovery from surgery.

The podcast provided fans with a better look into Jass' life as he recovered from surgery, returned to basketball and created content for his fans.

Jass Wanted His Fans to See More Than Basketball

The creator had also expressed his desire to share his experience with fans before his surgery, as there are many other people dealing with frightening medical situations.

Instead of showing off a creative layup or basketball challenge, Jass was showing his fans what he was going through on a daily basis. He was allowing his fans to see the difficult moments of his life as well as the progress he was making.

That decision gave his followers an opportunity to see the difficult moments as well as the progress he made afterward.

The workout with Irving was another memorable moment, but the videos of Jass returning to the court to dunk and play basketball with others tell the rest of the story.

For Irving, this was an opportunity to share the court with someone who admired his game. For Jass, it was a chance to return to something he feared losing after brain surgery.

While Jass has continued to reach new milestones since that workout, it's easy to see why getting back on the court with Kyrie Irving is a moment that Jass won't forget anytime soon.