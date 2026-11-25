Kelly Stafford recently gave her family a night to remember, and she made sure Matthew got to experience things from a slightly different perspective for a change. The wife of Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford took to Instagram to share a look at a family night out at "Dancing with the Stars," revealing that she surprised their daughters with the experience.

The evening gave the whole family a chance to enjoy something together away from the usual football routine, and Kelly clearly had a great time herself.

Kelly Stafford Shares 'Dancing With the Stars' Experience

"Love putting Matthew in the stands with us so he gets to do what I do every Sunday.. experiencing life through the eyes of our girls," Kelly wrote on Instagram.

She continued, "Decided to surprise them with a night at dancing with the stars and honestly had the best time. Dancers were absolutely incredible and I was in awe at how good all the stars were! And before anyone says it… Matthew already said no to being on that floor one day."

Matthew, however, appears happy to leave the dancing to the professionals. You can't blame him for knowing where his talents are best put to use.

Fans React to Kelly Stafford and Family at 'Dancing With the Stars'

Followers quickly noted that Kelly would be perfect for this show.

"Kelly we know you LOVE to dance so how about you be the Stafford that takes the stage," one said on Instagram.

Others wanted to see the family on the TV screen during the taping.

"Why didn’t they show y'all on my screen?" one said.

"And now why didn't they show you guys on my TV screen?" another asked.

"Perfect activity before he runs the table with the Rams and wins another ship," another said.

Kelly and Matthew share four daughters, twins Sawyer and Chandler, along with Hunter and Tyler. The couple first met while attending the University of Georgia and married in April 2015. Over the years, Kelly and the girls have become familiar faces supporting Matthew throughout his NFL career. The couple celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary in April 2025.

With the Rams preparing to face the Green Bay Packers on Wednesday night in a Thanksgiving Eve matchup, the family outing offered a little time together before the football spotlight shifted back to Matthew. While Kelly was impressed by the dancing, Matthew apparently has no plans to trade his football uniform for dancing shoes anytime soon.