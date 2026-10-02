Megan Thee Stallion Makes Emotional Admission About Klay Thompson Breakup

Megan Thee Stallion is not pretending she has moved on from Klay Thompson.

After a whirlwind relationship with the NBA star came to an abrupt end, the Grammy-winning rapper is opening up about just how difficult the aftermath has been. And months removed from the split, she admitted she is still trying to make sense of it.

“I’m not pretending I’m 100 percent okay,” Megan told Marie Claire. “I ain’t never been through nothing like that in my whole life. I’ve never, ever, ever been in a relationship like that, ever.”

Then came perhaps the clearest indication of where she is now.

“So I’m definitely not worried about another one for a long time,” she continued. “It was so abrupt. I’m in shock still.”

It is a striking admission from Megan, particularly after a relationship that once played out very publicly.

Megan and Thompson went public with their romance in 2025, eventually stepping onto a red carpet together that summer. By early 2026, however, the relationship had unraveled.

Now Megan is describing what life looked like on the other side of it.

Megan Thee Stallion Says She Was ‘Constantly on Edge’

Megan did not disclose every detail behind the breakup in the interview. What she did reveal was how the relationship made her feel.

“When something is meant for you, it’s gonna be easy. It’s gonna be right,” she said. “It’s not gonna feel like a panic all the time.”

For Megan, that feeling had become difficult to escape.

“I feel like that’s what I was in, constantly on edge,” she continued. “My nervous system needed to calm down. I feel like I was in a panic 24/7.”

Those words give a much different picture of the relationship than the one fans saw publicly.

Megan and Thompson's romance had quickly become one of sports and entertainment's most recognizable crossovers. Thompson, a four-time NBA champion, was playing for the Dallas Mavericks when the two went public.

But behind the scenes, Megan now says she was struggling.

She also revealed that she was not eating properly and became dehydrated while performing in “Moulin Rouge! The Musical,” describing herself as “a little bit mentally not okay” during that period.

“I’m still not eating all the way right,” she said. “I’m feeling all the feelings. I’m not trying to take no shortcuts.”

Megan Thee Stallion Is Giving Herself Time After Klay Thompson Split

For all Megan revealed, she also stopped short of turning the interview into a full accounting of what happened between her and Thompson.

That may be what makes her comments stand out.

There is no tidy ending here. No insistence that everything is fine. No rush toward another relationship.

Instead, Megan acknowledged that she is still working through what happened.

Her comments also come after she previously accused Thompson of being unfaithful in an Instagram Story. Thompson has not publicly offered his own detailed account of the breakup.

For Megan, the focus now appears to be less about finding someone new and more about finding her footing again.

“I’m definitely not worried about another one for a long time,” she said.

And after describing a relationship that left her feeling “constantly on edge,” Megan seems perfectly comfortable giving herself that time.

