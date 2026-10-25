Thanksgiving football is getting a Texas-sized dose of star power this year.

The Dallas Cowboys announced Sunday, Oct. 25, that Miranda Lambert will headline their Thanksgiving Day halftime show against the Philadelphia Eagles, giving the three-time Grammy winner one of the biggest stages in football.

And judging by the team's announcement, fans can expect a little more than a traditional country concert.

Lambert will perform as part of The Salvation Army's 30th annual Red Kettle Kickoff, continuing a holiday partnership that has become as much a part of the Cowboys' Thanksgiving tradition as the game itself.

The Cowboys shared the news across social media, including a promotional image of Lambert sitting atop a longhorn in front of AT&T Stadium.

JUST ANNOUNCED: @mirandalambert will take the stage for The Salvation Army's 30th Red Kettle Kickoff Halftime Show at our Thanksgiving Day game on FOX ⭐️ pic.twitter.com/W9jlR9czWn — Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) October 25, 2026

Miranda Lambert Brings Country Star Power to Cowboys' Thanksgiving Game

The Cowboys didn't settle for a simple announcement graphic.

In an Instagram video, the team enlisted its cheerleaders to help reveal the performer, building anticipation before confirming Lambert as this year's halftime headliner.

"It's the reveal you've been waiting for!" the Cowboys wrote. "Country superstar Miranda Lambert will ring in this monumental 30th #RedKettleKickoff at the Dallas Cowboys halftime show this Thanksgiving on FOX. Get ready to mix a little country and disco 🪩"

The country-and-disco tease offered an intriguing hint about the performance, although the team has not announced a setlist.

For Lambert, the invitation is a particularly fitting one. The Texas native has spent years building a career around her unmistakable country sound, making a Thanksgiving appearance in front of a Cowboys crowd feel like a natural home-state celebration.

Her catalog includes hits such as "The House That Built Me," "Mama's Broken Heart" and "Kerosene," giving her plenty of recognizable songs to choose from when she takes the field.

Cowboys Continue a 30-Year Thanksgiving Tradition

Lambert joins a long list of major artists who have performed during the Cowboys' annual Thanksgiving halftime show, including Dolly Parton, Lainey Wilson and Post Malone.

But this year's performance carries an additional milestone.

The 2026 show marks 30 years of the Cowboys' partnership with The Salvation Army, with the halftime celebration serving as the national kickoff for the organization's annual Red Kettle fundraising campaign.

Over those three decades, the partnership has helped raise more than $3.4 billion for people in need, according to the announcement.

The Cowboys will host the Eagles on Thursday, Nov. 26, with kickoff scheduled for 3:30 p.m. CT (4:30 p.m. ET) on FOX.

The divisional matchup already promises plenty of attention. Add Lambert, a holiday tradition and a nationally televised halftime performance, and there's another reason for football and country music fans to keep their televisions tuned to Dallas this Thanksgiving.

