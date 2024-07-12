Los Angeles Chargers unveil cool, luxurious new training facility (VIDEO)
It took the Los Angeles Chargers three years to build their new facility but it appears the wait was worth it.
The team unveiled its sweet new digs, dubbed “The Bolt,” and it’s just a few miles from their home field: SoFi Stadium.
Take a look:
There are three natural grass practice fields and an indoor/outdoor weight room.
But inside is where it’s at.
The ground floor features the locker room, equipment room, training and medical space, weight room, hydrotherapy room, recovery room, sauna, steam room, barber’s area and player lounges.
But the outdoor space is sweet too and includes a lap/rehab pool and an outdoor lounge area with a BBQ, fire pit and QLED 4K outdoor TVs.
The second floor includes a dining room and kitchen – run by Wolfgang Puck Catering – complete with a tile mosaic Chargers helmet-inspired pizza oven, carvery, smoothie and coffee bar, pasta station, grill station and salad bar.
Everything you need to know about “The Bolt” can be found here and here.
The Chargers will begin their training camp at The Bolt on July 24, but fans who made reservations will be able to tour the facility on July 13-14.
"Our fans are part of the Chargers family," Chargers controlling owner and chairman of the board Dean Spanos said. "This is theirs as much as it is ours, and I want them to feel that when they come here."
Spanos also released the following statement:
"I haven't been this excited in a long time. I see it in the community, I see it within the organization—from our staff to our players to our coaches, it's electrifying. Jim Harbaugh being here has brought a new sense of awareness about our team; how important it is to us and to the community. And now you have this new facility that everyone's been talking about for more than two years now. Our fans are excited. You see it everywhere you go. I hear how they can't wait to come to camp. Can't wait to see 'The Bolt.' This took a lot of time and a lot of hard work, and I just feel fortunate that our staff, players and fans will be able to enjoy this for years to come."
Perhaps this is just what the Bolts need to be electrified again after last season’s jolting 5-12 record.