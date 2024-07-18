Jacksonville Jaguars and Fanatics release alternate throwback jersey
Jags fans, are you ready for a blast from the past?
Duval, the moment you've been waiting for is finally here! While most of the NFL's new uniforms for 2024 have already been unveiled, the Jacksonville Jaguars have kept their throwback jersey under wraps. Well, the secret is out! Fans can now get their hands on Jags gear, including your favorite players' jerseys, helmets, and more from Fanatics.
These jerseys are going to fly off the shelves faster than a wide receiver on a go route. Click on any photo or link below and be the first to grab the Jacksonville Jaguars throwback jerseys, helmets, and other apparel.
Fans will now have the opportunity to buy these Trevor Lawrence Nike jerseys of their own today on Fanatics.
CLICK HERE TO BUY THE TREVOR LAWRENCE THROWBACK
The jersey boasts updated embellishments, including premium tackle twill name and numbers, heat-transferred onto the front and back panels to proudly display your support for your favorite player. Made with lightweight, breathable fabric and built-in Dri-FIT technology, this jersey keeps you cool and comfortable as you celebrate every big play by Trevor Lawrence this season.
CLICK HERE TO BUY THE JOSH HINES-ALLEN THROWBACK
Women's and Youth jerseys are also part of this launch, along with other apparel that takes you back to the '90s - a time of grunge music, dial-up internet, and the Jaguars' inaugural season.
And hey, while you’re at it, why not stock up on some more teal, black, and gold gear before the season kicks off? Check out the full Jacksonville Jaguars alternate throwback collection.
CLICK HERE TO SEE THE WHOLE JAGUARS COLLECTION