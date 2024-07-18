The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Jacksonville Jaguars and Fanatics release alternate throwback jersey

The Jaguars have unveiled their alternate jerseys and you can now get your hands on your favorite players' jersey as well as other 'vintage' Jags apparel

Kilty Cleary

Sep 03, 2000; Cleveland, OH, USA; FILE PHOTO; Jacksonville Jaguars tackle Tony Boselli in action against the Cleveland Browns at Cleveland Browns Stadium. The Jaguars beat the Browns 27-7. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports
Jags fans, are you ready for a blast from the past?

Duval, the moment you've been waiting for is finally here! While most of the NFL's new uniforms for 2024 have already been unveiled, the Jacksonville Jaguars have kept their throwback jersey under wraps. Well, the secret is out! Fans can now get their hands on Jags gear, including your favorite players' jerseys, helmets, and more from Fanatics.

These jerseys are going to fly off the shelves faster than a wide receiver on a go route. Click on any photo or link below and be the first to grab the Jacksonville Jaguars throwback jerseys, helmets, and other apparel.

Trevor Lawrence Jags Throwback Jersey
Trevor Lawrence Jags Throwback Jersey / Fanatics

Fans will now have the opportunity to buy these Trevor Lawrence Nike jerseys of their own today on Fanatics.

CLICK HERE TO BUY THE TREVOR LAWRENCE THROWBACK

The jersey boasts updated embellishments, including premium tackle twill name and numbers, heat-transferred onto the front and back panels to proudly display your support for your favorite player. Made with lightweight, breathable fabric and built-in Dri-FIT technology, this jersey keeps you cool and comfortable as you celebrate every big play by Trevor Lawrence this season.

Josh Hines-Allen Throwback Jersey
Josh Hines-Allen Throwback Jersey / Fanatics

CLICK HERE TO BUY THE JOSH HINES-ALLEN THROWBACK

Women's and Youth jerseys are also part of this launch, along with other apparel that takes you back to the '90s - a time of grunge music, dial-up internet, and the Jaguars' inaugural season.

Christian Kirk Throwback
Christian Kirk Throwback / Fanatics

And hey, while you’re at it, why not stock up on some more teal, black, and gold gear before the season kicks off? Check out the full Jacksonville Jaguars alternate throwback collection.

Jags Throwback Hat
Jags Throwback Hat / Fanatics
Jags Throwback Shirt
Jags Throwback Shirt / Fanatics
Jags Throwback Hoodie
Jags Throwback Hoodie / Fanatics

CLICK HERE TO SEE THE WHOLE JAGUARS COLLECTION

