Angel Reese Wows in All-Leather Outfit for Fever-Dream Game

Angel Reese was in top form as she headed to the Atlanta Dream vs. Indiana Fever game on Thursday, June 4.

Whenever the Dream and Fever go up against each other, it draws eyeballs, because the teams feature two of the biggest stars in the WNBA: Reese and Fever star Caitlin Clark.

Ahead of the game, Reese was photographed walking into the venue wearing a stunning, black all-leather outfit. In a post shared by the WNBA on Instagram, Reese is seen in the tunnel posing for the camera and showing off her outfit, featuring a long-sleeved romper and dark brown knee-high boots.

She also donned black sunglasses, a dark brown purse and shiny, straight hair.

Angel Reese in Indy ready to face the Fever 🔥



(via @WNBA)pic.twitter.com/ETu39PALN5 — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) June 4, 2026

Dream-Fever Game Made for a Scary Moment for Caitlin Clark

While Reese garnered attention before the game, Clark was the talk of the actual event, but it wasn't for the best reason.

Clark was spotted vomiting at halftime, but she was able to return and closed out the game with 17 points, eight assists and seven rebounds. The Fever came back from a two-game losing streak to beat the Dream 83-71.

"I haven't puked that much in a really long time," Clark said after the game. "But then, I felt fine. I felt light. So, I was running around feeling good in the second half, but [I] feel OK. Obviously, I'm losing my voice a little bit. But I'll be good."

Both the Dream and Fever have games set for Saturday, June 6. The Dream will take on the Washington Mystics at home, while the Fever will go up against the New York Liberty on the road.

Atlanta Dream forward Angel Reese (5) looks on against the Indiana Fever during the first half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

Angel Reese's Journey in the WNBA

The Chicago Sky drafted Reese with the No. 7 overall pick in the 2024 WNBA draft, and the Dream traded for her in April 2026. After the move, Reese opened up about why she wanted to leave the Sky and go to Atlanta.

"I wanted to win. I wanted to come somewhere where I was gonna be able to win, and it was the perfect fit for me," Reese told USA Today's Meghan L. Hall in May. Reese added that "off the court, I knew this was gonna be the place for me. Everybody knows that. But on the court, I wanted [to go somewhere] so I could help a team get to the championship because I've won at every level."

Reese ended the chat saying that her goal is to "win a WNBA championship, no matter what it looks like for me."