In the years since his NFL career ended, Antonio Brown has remained one of football’s most polarizing figures.

The former All-Pro wide receiver has often stayed in the headlines for reasons that had little to do with on-field performance, with a string of controversies and unpredictable social-media moments shaping public perception of his post-football life.

For many, Brown’s legacy has become a complicated mix of undeniable football greatness and the turbulent events that followed his departure from the league.

Former Pittsbugh Steelers receiver Antonio Brown scores a touchdown during the NFL football game between the New Orleans Saints and the Pittsburgh Steelers in the Mecedes-Benz Superdome. | SCOTT CLAUSE/USA TODAY Network / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

This week, however, a different kind of story began circulating around the Brown family, one that has shifted the conversation away from controversy and toward the next generation of athletes.

On Wednesday, Brown’s daughter, Antanyiah Brown, announced she has signed to compete in track and field for the University of Kansas.

The commitment, revealed during an event at North Miami High School surrounded by family and friends, marks a significant milestone for one of Florida’s rising sprint prospects and continues the Brown family’s athletic lineage.

Antanyiah Brown has quietly built an impressive résumé on the Florida high-school track circuit.

Competing primarily in the 100- and 200-meter sprints, she has steadily improved her times over the past few seasons.

As a junior, she placed fourth in the 100 meters and seventh in the 200 meters at the Florida Class 3A state championships, while also helping her school’s 4×100 relay team capture second place with a time of 46.79 seconds.

Miami, Florida, USA; Former NFL player Antonio Brown gestures to the fans while standing in from t of former professional boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr. during the second half between the Miami Heat and the Brooklyn Nets at FTX Arena. | Jasen Vinlove-Imagn Images

Her progression has continued into her senior season.

Brown won the 100 meters at the GMAC Invitational with a time of 12.08 seconds before lowering that mark further to 11.74 in a subsequent meet.

She also clocked 23.97 in the 200 meters, signaling the kind of speed that college programs prioritize when building sprint depth.

Her personal best in the 100 meters (11.66 seconds) came at the Dade County Youth Fair High School Championship, an indicator that she has already competed at a high level in one of the country’s most competitive high-school track regions.

Eugene, OR, USA; Gabriella Whisler of Manhattan, Kansas poses with the NCAA letters at the NCAA Track and Field Championships at Hayward Field. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Kansas ultimately won the recruiting battle, with Brown choosing the Jayhawks over other programs, including South Florida and Arkansas State.

For Kansas, Brown’s signing adds another promising sprinter to a program that competes in the demanding Big 12 Conference, one of the strongest collegiate track environments in the United States.

For Antanyiah herself, the move represents the first major step in transitioning from high-school standout to Division I athlete.