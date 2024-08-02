Australian motocross star Hunter Lawrence zooms ahead with JAXXON jewelry partnership
International motocross star Hunter Lawrence, brother of world champion Jet Lawrence, is looking to bring a new shine to the sport by partnering with JAXXON jewelry.
JAXXON — the No. 1 men’s chain brand worn by premier athletes including Ryan Sheckler, Twitch, Rampage Jackson, Luke Rockhold, Mighty Mouse, Eli de la Cruz, Cody Bellinger, Joc Pederson, Blake Snell, and top surfer Cole Houshmand — has always been about centering the brand around the extreme sports community, making the 25-year-old Supercross mainstay the perfect star to rock the hardware.
“Hunter Lawrence is one of the most iconic Supercross riders in the world, with a style that very few can pull off on and off the track,” JAXXON CMO Bear Degidio exclusively tells Sports Illustrated about Hunter’s partnership. “His interest and his passions all align with the brand at the highest level. We couldn't think of a more stylish and fashionable athlete to add to the team.”
For Hunter, a favorite JAXXON item is the Gold Cuban 8 mm chain, which catches the light and stands out boldly against his black tee — the perfect flash of bling for the motocross star who wants to make a statement.