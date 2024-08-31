Caitlin Clark Make-A-Wish fan tragically passes away after Indiana Fever dream come true
Bailey Lux loved the Iowa Hawkeyes women’s basketball team, especially forming a special bond with Caitlin Clark and teammate Kate Martin.
With both Clark and Martin now in the WNBA, playing for different teams, it took a Make-A-Wish dream come true for Lux, 14, to be able to spend the entire day with her hero Caitlin Clark, now a WNBA superstar for the Indiana Fever, and Kate Martin, now on the Las Vegas Aces.
The Fever did an incredible feature to commemorate Lux’s visit with Clark and the Fever before their game against the Aces in Las Vegas in early July.
“It’s been truly a spiritual uplifting,” Kraig Lux, Bailey’s dad, told the IndyStar at the time. “She hasn’t stopped smiling. This is just one of those things that makes her incredibly happy, and we have to take advantage of that.”
The 22-year-old Clark also got emotional talking about Bailey after the visit.
“At the end of the day, basketball doesn’t matter,” Clark said. “That poor girl has obviously lost her mom already to cancer, and then is fighting for her own life. For me, this is what she spent her Wish on, how cool is that… Obviously that makes an impact on her, but it does in my life too.”
Tragically, news broke just around the time the Fever took on the Chicago Sky that Lux had passed away. Lux’s hero, Clark, had a stellar performance that left even the NBA’s X, formerly Twitter, handle and LeBron James in awe.
Chloe Peterson, the one who originally reported on Lux’s visit with the former Iowa teammates, broke the devastating news on X.
And in the most awesome follow-up to this devastating story, Lux’s family is encouraging funeral guests to wear Iowa Hawkeyes gear.
Bailey Lux is truly an inspiration.